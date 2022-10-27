Health

Conor McGregor surprises with this leg exercise

Photo of James James3 days ago
0 4 1 minute read

    Conor McGregor has once again made a display of muscles on his instagram account. The former UFC champion, in a white tank top, appears in the gym training and bulking up for his imminent theatrical release; the Irish fighter will be part of the cast of the remake of hard profession, which starred Patrick Swayze in 1989. (Conor McGregor and his biceps, in gorilla mode to be an actor).

    “17-hour days, shooting and then straight to the gym before I go home. And what do you want from yourself? I work very hard because: I love it, I want it and, besides, it’s my thing,” writes McGregor in his social networks.

    Conor McGregor’s Never Seen Squats

    And in the images we see him performing different exercises for both the upper and lower body. Pull-ups first, then bench presses, barbell back squats, and shoulder presses. Conor continues to seek maximum hypertrophy with one goal: it seems that before the end of the year he will reach 90 kilos of pure muscle. (How to do squats well and the types that exist).

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Source link

Photo of James James3 days ago
0 4 1 minute read

Related Articles

Introducing these nutrients in the diet manages to improve the cardiovascular health of adolescents

2 hours ago

Prevent osteoporosis with a healthy diet that includes dairy

2 hours ago

How many hours do you have to sleep to stay healthy?

3 hours ago

The 5 signs that ‘announce’ that you will have Alzheimer’s

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button