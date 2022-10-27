Conor McGregor surprises with this leg exercise

Conor McGregor has once again made a display of muscles on his instagram account. The former UFC champion, in a white tank top, appears in the gym training and bulking up for his imminent theatrical release; the Irish fighter will be part of the cast of the remake of hard profession, which starred Patrick Swayze in 1989. (Conor McGregor and his biceps, in gorilla mode to be an actor).

“17-hour days, shooting and then straight to the gym before I go home. And what do you want from yourself? I work very hard because: I love it, I want it and, besides, it’s my thing,” writes McGregor in his social networks.

Conor McGregor’s Never Seen Squats

And in the images we see him performing different exercises for both the upper and lower body. Pull-ups first, then bench presses, barbell back squats, and shoulder presses. Conor continues to seek maximum hypertrophy with one goal: it seems that before the end of the year he will reach 90 kilos of pure muscle. (How to do squats well and the types that exist).

