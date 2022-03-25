Conor McGregor was arrested by the police in Ireland

Getty Images

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was arrested after he was charged by police with dangerous driving in Ireland on Tuesday, March 22, according to a report in the Irish Independent.

McGregor was stopped in his Bentley Continental GT in west Dublin, according to the report. McGregor was charged and released on bail, and his car was also returned to him, the outlet reported.

“Police have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with a dangerous driving incident in the Palmerstown area yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, March 22, 2022,” the department told the Independent. “The man was taken to the Lucan Garda station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance in Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

McGregor has not spoken about the incident on his social media channels so far. His reps spoke to TMZ, which reported:

McGregor was on his way to the gym when he was pulled over for alleged traffic violations and taken to the police station. Kessler says police tested McGregor for drugs and alcohol. He tested negative and was released.

McGregor has been in trouble with the law in the past.

This is not McGregor’s first run-in with the law. He lost his license in 2018 for six months for exceeding the speed limit in Ireland by more than 30 miles per hour, according to Bleacher Report at the time.

McGregor was charged with felony assault but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a plea deal after throwing a wheelbarrow through the window of a bus carrying rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. according to Rolling Stone.

Court records show he was also arrested and charged in March 2019 with armed robbery and criminal mischief after police told him to take a man’s phone outside a Miami Beach hotel and smash it, according to the Miami Herald, but those charges were dropped.

Another incident involving McGregor came to light in August 2019, when TMZ reported that he had punched an elderly man in a pub. According to ESPN, he pleaded guilty and paid a fine of just over $1,000 that November.

“I was wrong”, McGregor told Ariel Helwani about the incident. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without it ending the way it did. I tried to make amends back then. That doesn’t even matter, he was wrong.”

Additionally, McGregor was accused of sexual assault in his home country of Ireland “by a woman who accused him of raping her in a hotel penthouse” in December 2018, The New York Times reported in 2021 after “police and Irish prosecutors refused to press charges” and the woman filed a civil suit. The UFC fighter has denied the facts.

ESPN reported in November 2019 that at the time McGregor had “18 prior convictions, including several for speeding and one for assault in 2009.”

McGregor looks for title opportunity in 2022





McGregor is currently rehabbing after a broken leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Still the biggest star in the UFC, McGregor has been more vocal in recent weeks about wanting a title shot. when he returns to the octagon. He wants to fight the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

“Me versus Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is what I’m looking at right now,” McGregor said in an interview posted on his YouTube channel. “Why lose weight? I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I am strong now. I feel healthy. I have good energy. I’m coming back from a horrible injury. I don’t want to burn out.”

Many have scoffed at the idea that McGregor has an immediate shot at the belt, considering he is only 1-3 in his last four fights and his only win since 2016 is against Donald Cerrone.

McGregor disagrees with the criticism: “People should respect me because of the many facets that I have: my fighting style and everything else. I’m going to waltz back into a title shot, make no mistake about it.”

McGregor is expected to fight later this year, although his opponent is still uncertain.

