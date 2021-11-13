Conor McGregor’s delusional tweet

Conor McGregor is training to return to fighting in the UFC after breaking his ankle in the last match, but in the meantime he sends a message to Facchinetti. Then delete everything.

Conor McGregor paws to return to the octagon after the left ankle fracture which last July forced him to defeat in the third match of the trilogy against Dustin Poirier. However, the times will be long, despite the physical conditions shown by the Irish fighter in the frequent social updates in which he shows a mountain of ultra-defined muscles.

The Notorious at 33 does not want to give up and in his Dublin he gives it all with training, but there are many who believe that his high-level career in MMA is in the downward parable and not only for the roadmap of 3 defeats in the last 4 fights (the two with Poirier and the one with Khabib, in the face of the quick victory over Cerrone). The problem – if and when McGregor will return to a UFC event, not before next spring – is that all his opponents will know where to hit him, that is, at the height of the newly welded ankle, which is certainly a major handicap. Despite this, the Irishman is still a goose that lays golden eggs and an opponent that everyone dreams of having on their curriculum: here, in recent weeks, there are many gauntlets thrown at him on social media, to which McGregor replies with the well-known arrogance, even threatening to kill someone on the octagon.

In addition to posting a lot on Instagram – workouts, photos with her partner, drinking in her pub – Conor tweets a lot, a lot, but then often deletes the messages, especially when they are imbued with questionable content. This is the case with a tweet that appears clearly addressed to Francesco Facchinetti, savagely beaten by McGregor almost a month ago in Rome during a party with friends in the private room of a hotel in the capital. A devastating punch thrown in the face – a few centimeters away – had thrown the Milanese DJ across the room, causing the next lawsuit di Facchinetti who now expects justice to be done, also thanks to the videos from the hotel’s CCTV cameras.

“For anyone who has ever been slapped by me, I’m not sorry, you deserve it“, is McGregor’s message that needs no comment, especially in light of the fact that all the testimonies of those present at St. Regis agree that the wrestler’s outburst was completely unmotivated and not provoked by Facchinetti. As mentioned, the tweet was then removed, along with another subsequent one: “I don’t delete tweets, my butler does“. No one should have deleted the CCTV videos instead, but unfortunately the images of the meeting room where the attack took place are missing. Facchinetti, however, said he was confident that the videos of the corridors outside the room can help shed light on what happened: showing what or who?