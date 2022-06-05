Conor McGregor’s gangsta car

This is the Rolls-Royce Ghost, an extremely luxurious and elegant car wherever you look at it. Not only is it a car that stands out for its space and quality, but it also has an enviable power for all brands. Do not miss the images!

June 02, 2022 4:38 p.m.

Without a doubt, saying Conor McGregor is referring to one of the faces of the UFC. The Irishman knew how to shine in the cage, which allowed him to make a great fortune. Far from saving on his expenses, the fighter spends much of his money on cars, one of his passions. However, there is one that stands out from the rest because of his “gangsta” style.

At Tork we refer to the Rolls-Royce Ghost, one of the classics from the most luxurious and exclusive firm in the world. It has a very similar appearance to the Phantom, although its size is a bit smaller. On the outside we can see the 21-inch alloy wheels and a detailed overhang at the rear that culminates in the trunk.

Its interior is a real scandal. Wherever you look at it, you can see the best woods, metals and leather seen in few places. Its cabin is designed for four people, who will undoubtedly have a unique experience aboard the Ghost.

The Notorious decided to customize his luxury car

As we mentioned at the beginning, its power was not forgotten by the British brand. Under its hood rests a 6.6-liter V12-cylinder engine that offers a power of 571 hp and a maximum torque of 850 NM. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. It can also reach a top speed of 250 km/h, which is electronically limited. All this influences so that its initial price is 360,000 dollars.

It may not be Conor McGregor’s favorite car and it’s not the one he uses all the time, but there’s no way this ship could go unnoticed. A car tailored for a gangster, but in the hands of a true warrior.