Conor McGregor’s trainer was also Will Smith’s: “I was impressed with him”

Will Smith has become the great protagonist of the night of the Oscar Awards 2022where he won his first statuette, Best Actor, for his performance as Richard Williams on ‘The Williams Method’. An award that he took after his slap to Chris Rockwho made an unwelcome comment about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkettand his alopecia.

The actor slapped the comedian and presenter unceremoniously, something that has even been interpreted as a joke or “rehearsed”, although recent events have ended up silencing the rumors, such as the opening of an investigation by the Film Academy or the apology from will smith through a statement issued on their social networks.

But, already with the hangover of what happened, a new curious fact has come to light, and that is that the American actor was trained last year by John Kavanaghwho is also the trainer of the star of the UFC, conor mcgregorone of the most famous athletes in the world.

Two very different personalities but who have been under the tutelage of an expert, who spoke precisely a few months ago to the ‘BBC Sports’ about how his training went to Will Smith, whom he physically prepared.

Furthermore, John Kavanagh has not hesitated to react to his student’s slap in the face of Chris Rock, writing some emoticons with boxing gloves through a tweet.

His training with Will Smith

“That was a strange situation that came up. I was in Dubai training with conor [McGregor] and his people were with my people. They asked me if I would be interested in training with Will Smith, to which I replied: ‘Absolutely, I would.’. I’m a huge fan, I couldn’t believe it,” she began explaining.

To do this, the Irish martial arts trainer had to go to a gym, where he got the actor in tune: “I had to go to an incredible sports complex out there. I have a fight program and I put him through a typical session. I was super impressed with him”.

During his session, John Kavanagh helped him do different exercises, but without a doubt, when they started fighting it was his favorite part: “Probably my favorite part was that we imitated an MMA fight. It’s made in a boxing ring. You’ll see it in his documentary, which if he includes me, he’ll probably be in 10 seconds. One of my favorite moments was that between rounds, he would go off and sit down, like a fighter would, and I would sit next to him like I would when I’m with a fighter and whispering advice into his ear.”

“Really I try to put them in the mindset of a fighter. As he did this, Will was hunched over, deep in concentration, staring into space. I thought, ‘My God, this is the guy who played Muhammad Ali. This is a scene from that movie’. It was a second or two of: ‘What the hell is going on with my life! How did this happen?’” he then added.

And it is that after what happened, the coach did not give credit, he did not tell anyone, but it was then that the actor published it on his social networks: “We had a great workout, we had some fun afterwards. I didn’t tell anyone about it, so when it came online, right after, my mom and sister called me.”