conquering the virtual space – Corriere.it

from Federico Rampini

The announcement of the new Metaverse and the crisis of the old Facebook: could the universe-beyond of the social network change our life? Reality becomes a videogame

Mark Zuckerberg he was twenty when he imagined his social network in the Harvard university boarding house. It was 2004 and smartphones didn’t exist yet. Few took it seriously. Three billion users later, Zuckerberg has a new vision. Change its name to Facebook which becomes Meta

(from the Greek beyond), he doubles his creature, and aims to dominate what he believes is the world of the future: virtual reality. Metavers the term he alludes to: universe-beyond. He describes it to us as a place to play, buy virtual goods, collect virtual art, spend free time with the virtual doubles (avatars) of others, and participate in always virtual business meetings. The announcement coincides with a serious image crisis of Facebook, bombarded with accusations for not having been vigilant enough against fake news, violent ideologies, aggressions and hatred that are rampant on social media. In the last episode of the revelations he entitles Facebook Files, the Wall Street Journal also reports an internal company study that one in eight users make compulsive use of social media with effects on sleep, work, relationships with children or social relationships, symptoms of an addiction that is even worse for Facebook than its competitors. In the American media, a chorus of skeptics dismissed the metamorphosis of Facebook-Meta as a trick to divert attention from controversy. For virtual reality, the most famous 37-year-old billionaire on the planet already had ten thousand engineers have been put to work for some time. Now he will hire as many (most of them in Europe), and invest ten billion dollars. Facebook was already conducting a procurement campaign in this area, securing control of many innovative start-ups. An occupation of the territory, in view of the next digital revolution?

Virtual reality: for those who have no daily contact with this parallel universe, imagining its expansion evokes a post-Covid dystopia, an aseptic world that cancels forever all physical contact. Or perhaps an environmental utopia: eliminating all physical mobility, it is easier to zero carbon emissions. In some extreme scenarios the drive towards some form of immortality emerges: by gradually transferring characters and functions to our avatars, will one day be able to preserve in these virtual creatures what physical decay destroys? Science fiction has been playing with these visions for decades.

In fact the technology that creates an already omnipresent virtual environment for us, even trivial in some activities. An avatar (term borrowed from the incarnation of Hindu deities), in the simplest meaning that the computer jargon from this term, is a graphic representation of ourselves, projected into the digital world. Architects and builders make extensive use of a virtual world to design buildings and do safety tests. The military fight simulated wars, wargames, which fully belong to virtual reality. Training a pilot in real flying hours costs so much that part of the training takes place in a cabin more like a video game. The applications of virtual reality to the treatment of Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases have been going on for years. Cinema has learned to replace extras and extras with graphic doubles (they cost less) and the hybrid film Avatar (rega by James Cameron, 2009) belongs to the prehistory of this genre. In the entertainment industry: Las Vegas ushered in a series of live concerts by Whitney Houston, staged in front of the spectators performs the three-dimensional hologram of the singer who died nine years ago. For videogame enthusiasts – an industry that is close to 200 billion dollars in annual turnover – embodying their digital identity as part of the game. In the future this avatar may have an increasingly rich life, if we can give him the talents we have always dreamed of having: playing the piano, painting, playing football like Maradona. The boom of cryptocurrencies that have no material incarnation follows and supports the development of a universe parallel to the physical one.

The trivialization of virtual reality at hand in commerce: to buy clothing and footwear online, we will let our avatar try on the products, after giving him our physical measurements. In America reality: Millennial consumers have learned to decide on the purchase of a piece of furniture, a piece of furniture, a kitchen, simulating its assembly inside the virtual copy of their home. A research carried out in Germany lists sectors ready to be deeply transformed by virtual reality: commerce, manufacturing (especially the car industry), IT services, entertainment, education. The school will be a testing ground thanks to the receptivity of the youngest: you can imagine a history course in which the boys maneuver their digital double in a replica of ancient Rome; they learn geography thanks to their avatars that virtually travel the Pacific, the Himalayas, or the geological age of the dinosaurs. For now, we see only scattered fragments of what may become an all-encompassing, all-encompassing meta-universe. Zuckerberg convinced that he could compose the entire mosaic, and master the accesses.

When Zuckerberg enhances the New World where we will be able to work, shop, play as in the real world, glosses over the risks. His Goal will encounter the same problems that besieged Facebook. How to protect our privacy and the security of our data. If virtual reality becomes a place of escape, a videogame multiplied indefinitely, until it sucks up a large part of our lives, other dangers will jump to the foreground: how to prevent damage to mental health, especially of minors.

Facebook founder focuses on opportunities. For him there are many, confessable or not. In building this new ecosystem, this parallel Internet, it can already sell us a part of the hardware, optical instruments like the Oculus headset to transport us into virtual reality. Under the new name, Meta, they could soon be born physical stores that will sell the optical devices developed by the Reality Labs division, to get used to frequenting the universe beyond. Research will push towards increasingly comfortable, non-invasive and cheap technical solutions. Zuckerberg assigns a strategic mission to Meta: stop the exodus of young people, one of the existential problems that afflict Facebook. Projected towards early success by teens and twenties, social media today thrives on an increasingly mature audience as new generations migrate to TikTok, Snapchat and other competing apps. This demographic aging of his audience is a serious threat to which Zuckerberg must react. Another key behind the birth of Meta technology. Today social media, when used on mobile phones, depends on two digital platforms that belong to competing groups, namely Apple for iPhones and Android software for the entire Google ecosystem, including most non-Apple mobile phones. We’ve seen the price of this addiction: when Apple changed its privacy rules, it suddenly limited Facebook’s ability to collect user data. Inviting us into virtual reality, Zuckerberg moves us into the universe whose technical standards and coordinates he wants to check. Its main business remains advertising (98% of turnover) and virtual reality is a new space for sales. Another target that is attributed to him speculative: Wall Street rewards company name changes, as demonstrated by the appreciation of Alphabet (formerly Google) on the stock exchange. Nor can a defensive move towards antitrust be ruled out. Joe Biden has installed a young lawyer, Lina Khan, at the helm of the anti-monopoly authority, who has tough positions against the Masters of the Net. The democratic left likes Senator Elizabeth Warren’s thesis in favor of a dismemberment of the digital giants. Zuckerberg has already doubled his.

The prevailing criticism dismisses Meta as a forward flight – Oculus has not sold much outside of video game fans so far – dictated by a public relations strategy. Of the many scandals that have hit Facebook’s reputation, the last one featured a deep throat that came from within the company. Frances Haugen, former social media manager, the source of an avalanche of revelations. In the center there is Zuckerberg’s dbacle in preventing fake news and social media attacks. The artificial intelligence systems used for this purpose have worked little and badly. Facebook has invested with a dropper in this field, the human labor that has used insufficient supervision and censorship on content, and too concentrated in the English-speaking world. It has prioritized its profits over people’s safety and the country, an accusation that resounded in the hearings in Congress. Taking attention away from the public process to Facebook may have accelerated the transition to Meta. But a social media sociologist, Nicholas Carr, distances himself from the obsession with the role of social media in the laceration of American society: it is illusory to attribute to them the task of regulating public discourse, when a nation has lost its sense of the common good. Another author who has dealt with cultural polarization, David French, recalls that Americans did not need social media to slaughter each other during the civil war or to split up in the value contests of the 1960s. As for the dream of ferrying us into a future where virtual reality will have an ever greater space, the expert in technologies of New York Times, Shira Ovide, invites us not to underestimate him a priori: In guessing the future, Zuckerberg has already been right once.