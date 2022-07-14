Conrad Khan from Peaky Blinders and the ideal watch for everyone

Birmingham’s most elegant and polished gang returns for their latest installment. By order of the Peaky Blinders there will be berets, three-piece suits, crombie coats, and people dying in the most gruesome ways. The new season focuses on who will fill the role of Tommy Shelby, and will introduce a new character played by Conrad Khan, a 22-year-old North London star of County Lines and nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award 2021.

Last Thursday’s premiere in Birmingham showed that the city is justifiably proud of its most famous cultural export in recent years. And, in addition to attending very well dressed, wearing a classic black suit and narrow tie, which complements his physique and his youth, Conrad Khan I carry a clock that his brothers would surely approve of Peaky Blinders.

the perfect watch

It’s about a Cartier Tank Must silver with black leather strap. “I like it Cartier for its history,” says Khan, who has the backing of a Hollywood great, as he Robert Pattinson was also seen with a the same clock during the press tour batman. “Cartier has created classic designs that have endured over the years, demonstrating integrity and trust. At the same time, they also work to innovate his ideas in new directions, but the changes made are always calculated and subtle, ”he mentioned in an actor.

Robert Pattinson also wears a Tank Must de Cartier. Getty Images/Courtesy

First launched in 1918, the Tank, whose rectangular shape was inspired by a Renault tank Louis Cartier saw on the Western Front, would perhaps have been a watch that the real Peaky Blinders might have recognised, given the World War I military background of many key members of the firm. in the young Conrad Khanthis model of Cartier It really shows its versatility. The clock it has been worn and loved by all manner of famous people over the years, from Jacqueline Kennedy to Andy Warhol, Ralph Lauren and Mohammed Ali: “I love the clock I wear because it is a classic and timeless silhouette”, says the young actor. It must be said that the clocks of the Must line—reintroduced in spectacular fashion last year—can be purchased new for $2,600, representing an entry point into the world of must-haves. cartier watches: “It is simple, elegant and complements the suit well. Also, it is the same model that my mother and grandmother wear, so it is special for me to have something that unites three generations of my family, “adds Khan.

Despite taking its design from a deadly war machine, its rectangular case, Roman numerals on the dial and jeweled cabochon crown are instantly recognizable and a glamorous addition to red carpet evening wear. A quick look at Conrad Khan proves that it’s also a great first “real” watch for any young person looking to step up their style.

Article originally published in GQ UK.