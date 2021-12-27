Conrado Estrada, the drama of the man with the nose in the shape of a penis: shocking photos

57 years old, originally from Portchester, upstate New York, where Conrado Estrada still resides today is known to public opinion international for a decidedly unpleasant affair. Since he was a child, men had a malformation in the nose that limited his social life both as an adult but especially as a child: his nose resembled a penis and as I got older things got more and more complicated. Conrado wore masks for a long time to hide his flaw and if today they are a very common object, they were not seen as something good a few years ago.

Conrado Estrada: “My nose? Nobody had a solution “

In some recent statements Conrado explained how complicated it was to live with this malformation, remembers the teasing as a child but also how complicated it was to eat with the nose down to the mouth: “They asked mothers what happened to me, so I always wore a mask. My nose had reached my lips and I often bit it when I brought the forks to my mouth to eat ”.

Once he grew up the man contacted various doctors and specialists, he wanted to resize his nose and try to have an everyday life that does not matter from its malformation. He was initially discouraged from undergoing any operation: “I spent six years meeting doctors and specialists, but no one had a solution“.

Then he met the doctor Thomas Romo, department director Facial plastic reconstructive surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital which has clearly reduced the problem. It was not easy for Dr. Romo but in the end he managed to give Conrado’s face a decidedly more normal look, also giving him the possibility to show his face without being ashamed.

Thomas Romo: “It looked like he had a penis on his nose”

Doctor Thomas Romo did not deny the difficulty of Conrado’s intervention he suffered but also reported that the impression he had the first time of the man was decisive in making the decision to operate him: “I couldn’t tell what I thought of that nose. It looked like he had a penis on his nose ”.

Oggthe Conrados solved his problem and found his psychological equilibrium, he also has no problem making fun of his past and the penis-shaped nose that has conditioned part of his existence.