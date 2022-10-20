Consequences in Europe’s politics in the face of the invasion of Ukraine: The impact of the war puts the great European governments in check

“This isn’t happening, is it?” asks Dr. Randall, played by Leonardo di Caprio in Don’t look up, in agitation. Randall insists: “Kate, this isn’t real, is it? It’s just some kind of alternate reality, right? Say something”. And Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), replies: “I just want to get high.” It’s an apocalyptic scene from an apocalyptic movie; but it is also a dialogue that could well be describing the situation that Europe is now experiencing, at the gates of winter, with a war that is going to last a long time in Ukraine, with bombings of civilians, and with some effects of the Russian invasion that have an impact throughout the world –exacerbating hunger in much of the southern part of the planet–, but also in a continent that is seeing how prices skyrocket every month, how it is heading towards recession and how this is affecting citizens and, likewise, to governments.







The collapse of Liz Truss represents the greatest defeat of the neoliberal dogma in Europe

The UK is mired in a never-ending crisis, to the point that the tabloid media are joking about whether Liz Truss, the prime minister who rushed to evict Boris Johnson – after he did the same to Theresa May – is going to last in Downing Street longer than lettuce stays fresh. The Conservative Party, in an accelerated suicidal drive, seems to be moving to carry out a new exchange that avoids, by way of castling, going to a general election that predicts a historic blow for having the country adrift.

Emmanuel Macron, for his part, called to be a main leader of the EU after the departure of Angela Merkel, has lived his glory days in Prague, two weeks ago, with the start of the European Political Community that he devised last May. . But glories in the 21st century can last a nanosecond in the metaverse, as someone recently said, and Macron’s is being eroded by skyrocketing prices in France and union battles to raise wages, leading to rationing at gas stations. on the verge of a general strike called, among others, by the majority union, CGT.

Macron, who did not defeat Marine Le Pen by a large margin and who suffered to win the legislative elections not so long ago due to the push of Jean-Luc Melenchon, has already experienced some yellow vests that put his government in check, which had to remodel several times, and, also, its budget, which had to be modified before Brussels to accommodate the demands of those workers.

Four years later, the mobilizations return to the streets in France, where they usually do not stop until their promoters get something. And they usually get it.

And then there is Italy, a European member of the G7 together with France and the United Kingdom, which is on the verge of making Giorgia Meloni, a post-fascist, prime minister, after having placed two far-rightists at the head of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, Lorenzo Fontana (Lega) and Ignazio La Russa (Fratelli). Meloni will be prime minister with the vote of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, the franchise of the popular Europeans in Italy, and it remains to be seen how this can affect the dynamics of the EU councils, where the 27 are struggling to find consensus on the responses to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and, also, on the responses to the effects of that invasion.

For now, Italy has opted for the extreme right, while Macron is measuring the size of the wave of demonstrations, while Brussels is preparing to launch this Tuesday a proposal to stop the gas market that can achieve consensus among the 27 or at least enough support.

However, what is already being known points to being insufficient for Spain and the other 14 countries that signed a letter in favor of a gas cap in Europe, something that did not appear in the drafts that have circulated this Monday. Come on, the extension of the Iberian exception to the rest of Europe did not even appear as a firm proposal, that is, limiting the price of gas for electricity, something that the European Commission did seem to defend, but not the almighty Germany.

An almighty Germany that prefers to pay the price of expensive gas, or super expensive, now that it no longer reaches it through the Nord Stream, as long as it has money in its pocket, as its new plan of 200,000 million euros to help the families and companies hit by the crisis –Spain has 38,000 million, 3.2% of GDP, compared to 5% in Germany– that generates doubts in many countries and in part of the European Commission due to the risks it entails for fair competition and the unity of the internal market.

For the time being, the Social Democrats led by Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, have managed to hold out well in Lower Saxony a week ago, in elections that have seen a blow to the Liberals – in the federal coalition government, with the Greens and the SPD – and a strong increase in the extreme right of AfD.

An extreme right that came second in Sweden in the elections a month ago and that has decided to leave the Government in the hands of the conservatives, the third force, and give its support from outside to evict the Social Democrats, the most voted party in the elections.

“Kate, this isn’t real, is it? It’s just some kind of alternate reality, right? Dr. Randall asked. But yes, it is happening: the impact of the war is putting in check the governments of the three European countries of the G7, as well as the economies of the rest, at the gates of having to heat homes, pay bills in industries – those of tiles in Spain already start with layoffs – and begin to suffer from the escalation of the Euribor.

The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said a few weeks ago that the key to curbing inflation, which is what threatens to lead Europe into recession, is to attack the energy crisis, and not so much the ECB’s monetary policy, which Cooling down the economy so much with rate hikes can accelerate the decline in GDP. But it is not clear that what the Community Executive presents this Tuesday is going to be enough for some leaders who meet in Brussels this Thursday and Friday to talk, basically, about energy, with the desire to leave the debate on track so that their energy ministers on October 25 in Luxembourg.

Too optimistic? In a few days doubts will be cleared up, while countries like Norway and the United States have a field day selling gas to the EU, whose dependence on Russian gas has gone from 40% to 9% in eight months. Precisely for this reason, an idea that is present in the drafts of the European Commission, and that Spain has been defending for more than a year, is that of joint gas purchases on a community scale. According to the documents that circulate, the European Commission even establishes that this joint purchase is mandatory for 15% of what is acquired in the EU.

And, in parallel, NATO has already begun its nuclear deterrence exercises, in the context of Russian bombardments of civilians in Ukraine with, according to some countries, drones of Iranian origin, which could also have a new derivative in relation to a further tightening of sanctions on the Tehran regime, with which the EU wanted to reach an agreement to resurrect the JCPOA nuclear control treaty, something that at the moment seems more complicated. Meanwhile, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has already said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides on a nuclear attack, his army will be “annihilated”.

The specter of recession and nuclear war drums, advance of the extreme right, difficulties in responding to the energy crisis in the EU, skyrocketing prices, rising mortgages and bombings of civilians. The impact of the war, which is going to last a long time, is already putting the big European governments in check.

