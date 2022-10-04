Consequences of burnout

More and more people are recognizing the serious problem of burnout (job exhaustion), which helps to open a serious debate. Sandra Bullock He is one of the stars who has exposed his situation, surprising many by announcing “a pause” to combat the syndrome. “I’m tired, and I’m not able to make healthy and smart decisions,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter.

It is clear that we face a difficulty, but the solution begins with admitting it. In Latin America, according to the Global Benefits Attitudes Survey, 45% of workers are actively looking for new opportunities, or at risk of leaving. The data is staggering.

Among employees “exhausted by their work”, that is, with burnout, 42% are looking for a new role and 63% are open to offers. Whereas, among those experiencing depression or anxiety, 48% want something new and 57% are open-minded to change.

Aside from the serious health detriment to the burned-out worker, it is also undeniable that employers face considerable risk of loss of talent.

Latin American statistics can be perfectly extrapolated to the United States, Spain and other countries. Specifically, in Mexico, according to the Post-pandemic Work Adaptability study, seven out of ten employees want to stay in their current job “only while they find another one.”

These last two years, after the effects of covid-19, we have seen how the “great resignation” (people who leave their jobs) and the “silent resignation” (they do not leave, but they disconnect or want to make less effort), have caused an earthquake in organizations.

And the results of these processes, both in the health of people and in the productivity of companies, “is a matter of two”, just like the most important issues in life. To better understand it and find lasting solutions, the approach must be comprehensive.

The debate is still open, as part of the First Ibero-American Congress against Burnout, to be held in the Dominican Republic in June-July 2023.

So what does the Global Benefits Attitudes Survey suggest in this regard? Measure the competitiveness of rewards and benefit packages; implement employee listening strategies to collect information that allows us to understand their needs; enhance communication, review job design and define new combinations of remote, hybrid and “on-site” work, among other proposals. @worldwide