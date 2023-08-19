Consequences of poor mental health at work

(The Universal).- According to statistics from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), 75 percent of Mexicans suffer from fatigue due to work stress, leaving behind countries such as China and the United States.

This is a serious problem, which also affects mental health. It is important to consider that stress is part of emotions, but in excess it brings serious consequences for physical and mental health.

In an interview for EL Universal, psychologist Rhett Lovera talked about the types of stress and its effects on people’s lives.

Employees and bosses are no exception to experiencing negative emotions that affect daily activities.

Such is the case with influencer Sujin Kim, better known as Chingu Amiga, who at VidCon 2023 confessed to experiencing negative emotions stemming from the cultural clash between Mexico and Korea.

“I’m still taking therapy for stress, it’s hard for me to find time for myself and enjoy it. In Korea no one sleeps more than three hours and when I sleep for 8 hours, I feel bad. ”

Being an influential person in your country of origin is frowned upon, as it is not considered a formal job.

“In my country, going to events like parties means wasting my life, spending time learning the ideal language or continuing to work, that’s why I feel bad to spend my time at events or parties, although I know it’s bad No. Or it’s not bad.”

What are the types of stress? learn to spot them

Mental health expert Ruth Lovera explains that there are two types of stress: acute stress and chronic stress.

The first is short-lived and stops quickly; It is derived from situations that occur in everyday life.

“Acute stress is experienced by all of us at some point or moment in daily life, but if it lasts for several weeks or months, it becomes chronic stress,” Lovera said.

This type of stress has consequences on the state of mind: bad mood, irritability, frustration or despair.

Chronic stress is a long-term process, and it is most dangerous because the person who is suffering from it does not even know that he has this disease.

“The worrying thing is that people who suffer from it can become used to being stressed and may not even be aware that they have a problem,” the expert warned.

How does stress affect mental health?

In addition to physical effects such as headaches, muscle tension, upset stomach, weight loss or gain, hair loss, work stress also causes mental health changes such as:

demoralize

According to Psonre, this is manifested through a sense of blockage, which in turn causes discomfort and suffering in people.

lack of creativity

The Business School of Innovation and Entrepreneurs (IEBS) explains in an article that there are two main constraints that limit creativity in a company:

The first is an internal barrier at the level of each individual, which limits imagination and inspiration.

And the second is an external barrier, which limits the expression or projection of creativity within the work environment.

failure to meet objectives

Indeed, objectives within a company are described as the goals it is expected to achieve. The opposite happens when the employee does not meet those goals, affecting not only individual performance but also the company’s performance.

negative outlook

When the employee does not show a desire to perform his functions, then not additional ones, but those that correspond to him.

Depression

Feelings of deep sadness, persistent hopelessness, and a general lack of energy and motivation seriously affect the employee and the company, according to an article by the Medical Assistant, experts in prevention and worker health.

bad memories

Although poor memory can be linked to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to psychologist Ruth Lovera, another reason is related to work stress.

lack of concentration

Overwork, such as not sleeping well, affects concentration in work and personal environments.

Tiredness

This follows from the previous point, and inhibits the optimal performance of the worker.

sexual difficulties

As Rut Lovera points out, fatigue, stress, lack of concentration, among other points, can affect a man’s sexual performance.

sleep disorders such as dyssomnias and parasomnias

Dyssomnias are sleep disorders characterized by problems with the quantity, quality, and timing of sleep, while parasomnias refer to states of confusion upon waking.

use of substances that depress the nervous system to achieve relaxation

Ruth Lovera noted that some people view alcohol or other substances as a form of escape from stress; However, this only worsens health.

How to improve mental health at workplace?

Psychologist Ruth Lovera recommends seeing a mental health specialist if any of the above aspects are identified, and gives recommendations for improving emotional well-being.

enjoy work

Ideally, think about what led a person to the job they have and whether it meets their expectations.

He explained, “The work that you do should give you a sense of satisfaction, it should also have meaning so that you keep doing it day after day, because whether you enjoy it or not will determine your good mood, your happiness and Depends on how you find yourself, too.” , Lovera.

take care of labor relations

Taking care of labor relations isn’t synonymous with getting along with everyone, but rather surrounding yourself with people who inspire.

“Taking care of the quality of your work relationships means surrounding yourself with people who inspire you, who are nice, enjoyable, fun, and who respect, validate, and enhance your strengths and virtues.” “.

Finally, psychologist Ruth Lovera stresses that mental health has a lot to do with habits, too; However, it is not healthy to take on additional responsibilities at the workplace.

“Pay attention to your self-demand, the management of your time, the number of tasks you take on. There are times when the work context itself demands it; however, it is not healthy to take on more responsibilities than correspond. For this reason It is essential to seek out and prioritize mental health at work”, highlights Ruth Lovera.