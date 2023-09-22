Conservative women leaders enter UN General Assembly



United Nations

When Jacinda Ardern brought her baby Nev to the United Nations for the 2018 General Assembly, the then-Prime Minister of New Zealand became a symbolic figure of modern women in politics. Her initiative was not only a photo opportunity, but it also paid off: A few years later, her progressive government helped fund new breastfeeding rooms at the United Nations headquarters in New York to make it easier for other new moms to do so. Is possible.

But women attending diplomacy’s annual top meeting remain a minority, and this year’s UN General Assembly is no different. Of the approximately 145 leaders scheduled to speak, along with some female foreign ministers, only ten female heads of state and government are expected to address the assembly this year.

“It perpetuates the cycle,” said Susana Malcorra, Argentina’s former foreign minister and president of Global Women Leaders Voice. “The number ten is about the magic number, in recent years it has gone up a bit and then magically came down again.”

Yet there has been a notable increase in recent years – the number of female leaders representing the right side of the political spectrum, including Hungarian President Katalin Novak and this year’s newcomer Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni, leader of the far-right political party Brothers of Italy, has overseen the creation of new limits on the parental rights of gay couples, and has spoken out against abortion rights. However, on the international scene, he has often focused on more broadly palatable priorities, including support for Ukraine and Europe’s migration crisis, and calling on the United Nations to “wage a global war” on human traffickers.

“Meloni has developed a reputation for being a fairly safe pair of hands on the international scene,” said Richard Gowan, a UN expert at the International Crisis Group, “so I don’t really think she will be particularly disruptive (to the General Assembly) because her strategy is basically It has sought to appear responsible on the world stage, while pursuing a much more radical agenda at home.

For Hungarian President Katalin Novak, a close ally of the country’s hardline nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and another proponent of traditional “family values,” this is not her first visit to the United Nations. Last March, Novak spoke about the importance of preserving heterosexual families at the Commission on the Status of Women, the United Nations’ annual meeting on women’s rights. But he has also opposed some of his party’s excesses, for example vetoing a bill that would have encouraged citizens to report same-sex couples to authorities – a rare reprisal for Orbán. .

In his speech before the United Nations, Novak described population growth as even more important than the climate crisis: “If there are no children, there will be no future,” he said, adding: “What does it mean to take care of the Earth?” We don’t have children and grandchildren to pass it down to?”

Mike Sager/Reuters Hungarian President Katalin Novak speaks during the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on the crisis in Ukraine at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 20, 2023.

Another potentially controversial first-timer is Dina Boluatre, Peru’s first female president, who takes over from Pedro Castillo following his impeachment in December 2022. While she initially ran as a leftist candidate, Boluaarte has found allies on Peru’s right, and experts have expressed concern over the crackdown by Peruvian authorities on political opposition under her government.

Of course, not all women leaders attending the UNGA are from across the political spectrum.

On Wednesday, the GA heard from two female presidents, Slovakia’s Zuzana Caputova and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, who lead the two countries bordering Ukraine, where Russia’s war has devastated Ukraine, in their speeches. Was the subject. This was Caputova’s last General Assembly as President of her country, as she had announced a few months earlier that she would not run for re-election in 2024 due to personal reasons.

Slovenian President Natasa Pirk Musser also made her first UNGA appearance this week – an opportunity to set out potential priorities for the country’s tenure on the Security Council. Slovenia was elected to the powerful council as a non-permanent member last June and is due to get its seat at the horseshoe table in January.

One female leader attending the UN General Assembly this year – and many others in the past – is Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the longest-serving female head of state in history. She first became Prime Minister from 1996 to 2001, and regained the title in 2009. The Bangladeshi leader is a well-known face in international affairs and a symbol of stability for many.

And wherever she goes, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley hardly goes unnoticed. In previous years, he made headlines by quoting Jamaican singer Bob Marley on stage while calling for more meaningful action on climate and the COVID-19 pandemic. She comes to New York City working on reforming the international financial architecture – so her presence in the Big Apple is shaking things up.

Honduras’s leftist President Xiomara Castro is also in the city for the second time to tell the world about her work to fight corruption in her country.

And while they may not be taking the stage on behalf of their countries, there are several other powerful female leaders who are roaming the corridors of the UN and undoubtedly making their mark on UNGA side-by-side talks, including European Commission President Ursula von der Layne also includes; Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund; and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman to lead the WTO. Actress and philanthropist Natalie Portman is also in town for the event and is making a different kind of impact.