Consob, for Italians, more and more online trading and cryptocurrencies – Economy

The interest of Italians in stock markets, online trading and crypto-assets is growing and, among those who use the web for economic and financial choices, about 28% use online financial services more than they did before the pandemic. It is one of the evidences of the Consob Report on the investment choices of Italian families from which on the other hand it emerges that the health crisis linked to covid has reflected on the ability of families to set aside resources

About 27% have had a decline in family income, 39% struggle to meet expenses and 28% cannot manage an unexpected expense of 1,000 euros.

Regardless of the impact on set aside wealth, following the crisis the ability to save is associated above all with the reduction of expenses. In light of the current economic context, more than 36% of respondents do not know how to use their funds, according to the data of the Consob Observatory contained in the Report, collected in June 2021 on the basis of a questionnaire drawn up by the Commission and administered by GfK Italia to a sample of about 2,700 individuals, representative of the population of Italian financial decision makers. Regarding the digital iso, participation in web communities related to finance and investments is still marginal: only 6% of investors say they are members of financial web communities. The interest in participating in a financial community, expressed by 16% of investors, is negatively associated with the level of financial knowledge and is expressed more frequently by the most financially vulnerable individuals. Overall, the level of financial knowledge is slightly up: in 2021 the knowledge indicators increased by 3 percentage points compared to 2019. Participation in the financial markets also continues to grow but the ‘new’ investors more frequently have a level of financial literacy and lower digital skills than those of longer-time investors.

“With the asymmetries of information that arise on the financial market following the change in monetary policies, increasingly invasive, and the spread of cryptocurrencies, achieving the Consob objective becomes increasingly difficult and above all the task that with this Report and others activity we try to tackle practically is to fight ignorance in financial matters “. Thus the president of Consob Paolo Savona at the presentation of the Report on the investment choices of Italian families, where he recalled that Consob’s commitment is to improve information.