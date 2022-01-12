Business

Consob: Italians more interested in investing in cryptocurrencies

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 44 2 minutes read

Interest in stock markets, online trading and crypto-assets is growing among Italians. Also the result of greater use of the network as a result of the pandemic. In fact, among those who use the web for economic and financial choices, about 28% report using online financial services more than they did before the pandemic and are almost always willing to continue doing so. These are some of the evidences that emerge from the VII 2021 Report on the investment choices of Italian households announced by Consob. Although online seems increasingly destined to dominate the approach of Italians to finance, participation in web communities related to finance and investments is still marginal: only 6% of investors say they are members of financial web communities . Furthermore, the interest in participating in a financial community, shown by 16% of investors, is expressed more frequently by the financially more vulnerable individuals with less literacy on the subjects in question.

Savings in times of a pandemic

The pandemic produced a reduction in family income for 27% of the participants in the survey carried out by GfK Italia for Consob; 39% struggle to cope with fixed and recurring expenses while 28% declare that they are unable to manage an unexpected expense of 1,000 euros; finally, 32% report having experienced a decrease in their wealth. But even those who have not suffered from this situation find themselves in difficulty: over 36% of the interviewees do not know how to use their resources.

Knowledge improved but not too much

Improve financial knowledge, albeit slightly. Consob estimates around 3% compared to 2019. The share of correct answers detected with reference to five basic concepts (risk-return relationship, compound interest rate, inflation, mortgage, risk diversification) averages around 50% , but the figure drops to about 40% if we exclude the correct answers referable to individuals who, ex post, were not able to evaluate the number and therefore potentially random. And even as participation in financial markets grows, ‘new’ investors are more likely to have lower levels of financial literacy and digital skills than those of more long-time investors.

More than half of the participants in the GfK Italia survey, especially young people and individuals with a high level of basic financial knowledge, on the occasion of important financial choices affirmed that they would investigate the topics potentially useful for the choice.

Investors and tools

The most widespread financial assets remain certificates of deposit and postal savings bonds (owned by 43% of households), followed by Italian government bonds (25%) and mutual investment funds (24%). As for investors entering the financial market in 2020 and 2021, the report highlights that they are more likely to have a lower level of financial literacy and digital skills than those of longer-term investors, while they are less inclined to financial planning and budget management and more frequently declare conditions of financial fragility.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 44 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

More than 350 hotels for sale on the Romagna Riviera

November 3, 2021

You work at home, in 2022 you change. What remains of the bonuses related to construction: the guide

November 1, 2021

INFLATION … THE GREAT MYSTERY! – iceberg finance

November 23, 2021

OECD, caution on global growth but the Italian one rises: GDP at + 6.3% this year

December 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button