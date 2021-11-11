console even more unobtainable – Nerd4.life

PS5 it is destined to become even more unobtainable: due to the scarce availability of components, Sony was forced to cut production of one million units between now and the end of the fiscal year: some sources close to the company revealed to Bloomberg.

We know that PS5 has so far totaled sales of 10.1 million units, and the goal of the Japanese house was to close the twelve months ending in March 2022 with 16 million of pieces, but apparently it will not be possible.

It was therefore decided to cut this estimate, going down to about 15 million. The decrease in production will probably have no repercussions on Christmas supplies, but between January and March this will inevitably make itself felt.

This is undoubtedly bad news for anyone who is still desperate for one PlayStation 5 and does not want to bow to the logic of scalping, which inevitably rages on auction sites in recent weeks.

Last month, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki warned investors that the international situation could have an impact on the production of the new console, and in fact it has already slowed the results of PS5 compared to PS4.

According to the company’s partners, it will be really difficult to be able to meet the target of 22.6 million PS5 sold within the next fiscal year if the current difficulties continue.