Console spending hit a new record in 2021 at $60 billion

Piers Harding-Rolls, head of the analyst firm Amperehas shared some data on the performance of the video game market throughout 2021. One of the most shocking figures in the report is that spending on consoles reached a new record last year with $60 billion invested in hardware of video games worldwide, a figure that far exceeds the 56.6 billion dollars in 2020. It is estimated that in 2022 the figure will reach 61.1 billion dollars in this field.

This new milestone has been reached despite the unavailability of new generation consolesalthough it is also the high price of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S that has helped multiply the number of expenses in hardware of video games. The arrival of new consoles has also facilitated the adoption of subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, although spending on game purchases, expansion packs, battle passes and virtual items has dropped 1% compared to the 2020 financial year, something to be expected considering the strong home confinements we experienced that year.

How is this spending on consoles distributed? According to Ampere Analysis, the biggest piece of the cake goes to Sony, which registers 46% of the total. In second position would be Nintendo with 29%, 2% more than the previous year, and in third position Microsoft with 25%, which has experienced a growth of 1%.

More spending on subscriptions: digital gains ground over physical

Other interesting figures have to do with spending on physical and digital games and subscriptions. The latter has increased from 15% in 2020 to 19% in 2021, a trend that is expected to continue growing to 21% in 2022. The data from the analysis company makes it clear: fewer and fewer physical games are being purchased. and digital, including subscriptions, is gaining ground.

Nintendo Switch is the platform from which the most physical games have been sold in 2021, while Xbox has experienced strong growth in sales of digital games due, according to Ampere, to the success of Xbox Series S, an exclusively digital console. In general, physical games have sold 30% of the total number of titles sold throughout the year and the analyst firm assures that this trend will continue to drop to 26% in 2022.