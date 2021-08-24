Consolidates Beyond “Old” Resistances But There Are Few Transactions

The evaluation of the Ethereum against the US dollar has been stable above 3000 since last August 7th. In the opinion of blockchain expert Biraajmaan Tamuly, this would be a strong indication of a bull market, sufficient to lay the foundation for a genuine turning point in the long term. However, each cycle needs its period of correction / adjustment and, at this moment, the main indicators would seem to be oriented towards the start of a phase of this kind.

Wanting to analyze Ethereum regardless of its performance over the last 2 weeks, the market gives the impression that it has reached a point of overheating more based on the indications coming from the technical oscillators than from the price behavior itself. The generalized doubts about the initiation of a prolonged downward period were silenced when the crypto broke through the medium-term resistance area, which was in the $ 2800- $ 3000 range. “The next step will be to tackle the new technical barrier that we see present between $ 3300-3400 ”, Tamuly argues. During the month of May, both in the upward and downward phase, intense price activity was actually recorded in this area, which makes it an ideal testing area in terms of resistance.

There are also a couple of other key factors to consider that could soon tip the balance in the direction of a correction. First of all, according to the specialist site Glassnode.com, the number of transactions carried out in Ethereum from June onwards has not yet recovered the high levels that had been observed during the March-April-May quarter, just before the crypto-crash. Rather than a substantial increase, there has been some sort of stagnation, indicating a contained activity of the blockchain. As for the so-called LTH (long-time holders), i.e. operators who buy with the intention of keeping for a long time, Glassnode, com indicates that their offer has remained more or less constant but that in recent weeks the contribution has significantly decreased. of the STH (short-term holders). As a result, we suspect that there is currently a shortage of retail investors who did not actually participate in the latest bull rally. And with the absence of retail transactions, this rally is likely weaker than that of April, as it was essentially triggered by speculation and hype after the May / June beating.

So what is the best scenario we can hope for Ethereum? At this moment, one might think, the ideal would be for prices to immediately go above $ 3400, but this would risk leading to a large hemorrhage soon after given the current lack of retailers (and therefore liquidity) to slow down. the flows of profit taking. In our opinion it would be preferable, from a structural point of view, that Ethereum again test the $ 2800- $ 3000 area at least once, before starting to rise again.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

