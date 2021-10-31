Conspiracy theorists are infected more often with Covid-19 (seriously, research shows)

Those who believe in conspiracy theories eventually become infected with Sars-CoV-2 more than others. This is stated in a Dutch study just published that wanted to clarify how biting, more or less in good faith, to the most hallucinating tales about the virus, Covid-19 and vaccines is first of all a danger for oneself, and then obviously for the others. By showing precisely how these false certainties can influence and predict people’s behavior, exposing them in a more serious way to a possible contagion. “Even if a conspiracy theory is completely implausible according to logical or scientific evidence, if a person considers it real it produces a strong impact on attitudes, emotions and behaviors” write the researchers in a paper with the first signature of the social psychologist Jan-Willem van Prooijen of the Vrije Universiteit of Amsterdam.

So far, although it was evident that considering Covid-19 a scam, a diabolical plan of the world’s elites leads people to ignore any security measures, it was not clear how to give the Great Reset the same reliability as a long experimentation. science links to health and well-being in an epidemic context such as the one we continue to live despite vaccines. Van Prooijen and colleagues thus involved 5,745 participants in a representative panel of the Dutch population. In April 2020, that is, in the first months of the emergency, each participant answered a series of questions to assess their level of adherence to a series of hoaxes and conspiracy theorists. For example, if they thought that the coronavirus was specially engineered by scientists in Wuhan, if it was a way to restrict citizens’ freedoms like in the darkest plans of the New World Order or who knows what else. A few months later the same group was again consulted, this time to understand who had undergone the swabs, in case who had tested positive and whether or not these people had violated the regulations related to Covid-19.

A shot from a recent no green pass and no vax event GETTY

The results showed that believing in pandemic conspiracy theories obviously led to a lower propensity to get checked. A trend – and a problem in and of itself – that could obviously have been expected, since if you really consider Covid-19 an invention by Bill Gates and vaccines as intramuscular microchip vectors it most likely makes no sense for you to get checked. after your daughter’s birthday with 50 guests busy chatting about each other in the living room. Nonetheless, those of those who took the tests tested positive for the virus more often than what happened to those who, on the other hand, do not share negationist theses and theories or similar mortifications of human intelligence. This is also a somewhat expected result, on the basis that conspiracy theorists place themselves at greater risk of infection and, in fact, test themselves less. They participate in events, they don’t care about masks, they constantly hold promiscuous attitudes, they frequent crowded places, they violate all regulations but also the minimal measures dictated by common sense. So, trivially, they become more infected.

Not all of the researchers’ hypotheses were validated by the data, but in many cases this has happened. For example, the fact that those who believe in nonsense have received more people than expected and allowed during the restrictions and have in turn frequented crowded places such as parties, bars and restaurants more often. “Furthermore, these people were more likely to have lost jobs and income during the pandemic and the data suggests they are also more likely to suffer some kind of social marginalization, perhaps because of their opinions.”

This is an essential point. In other words, the study seems to clarify how, although the media give broad coverage and visibility to the no vax or no green pass movements, sometimes representing them more granitic and participatory than they actually are, the more nuanced substance of social relations sees those positions within themselves. as a problem and may, in the end, deeply affect people’s social support networks. Not only do the conspiracists end up getting the infection more often but they also remain quite alone, despite what demonstrations and protest initiatives may suggest. If you have to go out or hang out with them or help them and you learn that they have turned to an anthroposophic nutripuncturist doctor to treat their nephew’s Covid-19, in the end – the investigation seems to suggest – you avoid them.

There are obviously some limitations in the study, as always happens when handling the extremely fluid matter of social beliefs and, ultimately, of social anthropology. For example, the researchers point out that their experiment cannot show causality (on aspects such as Sars-CoV-2 positivity, employment prospects and people’s social circles) as other factors not taken into account could ultimately be responsible for the results. seen in the data. However, the scenario outlined by the survey published in Cambridge University Press in Psychological Medicine is quite evident and, although limited to Dutch citizens only at a specific moment in time, it provides numerous teaching messages to the antivaccinists themselves: believing in falsehoods places a disadvantage. very serious for themselves, for their health and for their sociability. So also for your own future.

