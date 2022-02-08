Conspiracy theorists, supremacists, No vax: who are the Freedom Convoy truckers paralyzing Ottawa – Video

Ottawa police seized thousands of liters of fuel and removed a container to end the protest that has been blocking Canada for 11 days. The Truckers for Freedom Freedom Convoy began its protest on 23 January and today the number of trucks and demonstrators has already decreased significantly. But in the meantime, even a court has banned honking in the city center to stop the chaos. The Freedom Convoy began as a movement opposing the Covid-19 vaccination requirement for cross-border truck drivers who have to go back and forth from the United States. And it is the mirror of an identical rule that exists in America. But meanwhile, the mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson declared a state of emergency.

Freedom Convoy stops Canada

The situation is “out of control”, according to the mayor, who convened an extraordinary council of the junta and asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appoint a “moderator” to manage the crisis. While the citizens, exhausted by days of road occupation and transport paralysis, launched a millionaire class-action action against the demonstrators. In the last few hours, the situation has worsened with demonstrators lighting bonfires, blocking the streets waving Canadian flags and shouting slogans against the government. First of all, they demand that the vaccination obligation be eliminated but also a more general relaxation of anti-coronavirus restrictions.

In recent days, there have been spikes as demonstrators displayed Confederate flags and Nazi symbols, clashing with residents who are exasperated by the incessant honking and diesel fumes from trucks. And the protest also reached Quebec, Toronto and Winnipeg. And this despite the fact that there are 120,000 Canadian truck drivers in all and that 95% of them are vaccinated. The obligation concerns a total of 26 thousand workers. But that is enough to block Ottawa. The police, deployed in force but unable to clear the streets, seized 3,000 tons of fuel, “gasoline, propane and other materials” from the demonstrators, and threatened to arrest anyone bringing supplies into the city center, where the most of the demonstrators. Seven people have already been stopped by the police.

Who are the leaders of the protest?

But in the meantime, in the magma of the protest, some names are beginning to appear. One of these, he tells today Republic, is James Bauder. That is a conspiracy theorist who before the pandemic was mainly dedicated to 11 September. But then he discovered the “virtues” of the “health dictatorship”, obviously placing them on the Gates and Soros on duty. To keep Bauder company is also Pat King, white supremacist and Holocaust denier. And then Tamara Lich, singer and guitarist of the band Blind Monday who three years ago led the Wexit movement for the independence of the northern provinces of Canada. Lich raised $ 10 million on GoFundMe before her fundraiser was blocked. And the three together mobilized supremacists, racists and Islamophobes who are now in large numbers in the marches.

Video from: Twitter

Read also: