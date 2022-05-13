Conspiracy Theory: Is Khloé Kardashian Really Robert Kardashian’s Daughter?

On June 27, 1984, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, aged 5 and 4 respectively, became the big sisters of little Khloé. The third daughter of Kris Jenner and her husband, the famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, arrives in a united siblings which will grow again in 1987 with the arrival of Rob. An extraordinary family who, after the death of Robert Kardashian in 2003, will find themselves in front of cameras around the world. The reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was born in 2007 and promises viewers not to hide anything from the loves, breakups, difficulties and secrets of Kris Jenner and her children. During 20 seasons, the lives of the different members of the siblings are scrutinized and commented on. Khloé Kardashian will unfortunately pay the price.

Read also >> Infidelities, scandals and births: the love life of Kris Jenner

As soon as the reality show began to air, there were many comments on Khloé Kardashian on Reddit or Twitter. There are few resemblances to her mother, Kris Jenner, and her other sisters. The first rumors are spreading: what if Khloé Kardashian was not Robert Kardashian’s daughter after all? A theory that Kris Jenner will come to reinforce a few years later.

In 2011, the momager released her memoirs entitled “Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashian”. Inside the book, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé’s mother reflects on her marriage to Robert Kardashian. She does not hide the difficulties encountered during her union and admits having been unfaithful with a man whom she will rename “Ryan”. His real name ? Todd Waterman. The football player will recount their first meeting during an interview with the “Daily Mail” in 2012: “Kris attracted me. We danced and had a great time in a nightclub. Then we went to a friend of hers in Beverly Hills. We slept together for the first time in the dressing room. It was a magical, surreal night. “. But Robert Kardashian will eventually realize the deception and will file for divorce. Could this man be Khloé Kardashian’s father? On the Internet, several theories clash.

Todd Waterman, footballer

On paper, the lover of Kris Jenner seems to be the ideal candidate for the title of father of Khloé Kardashian. His adventure with the momager having been made public, he is the first to be singled out. Only problem: the dates do not match. Todd Watterman cannot be the father of Khloé Kardashian since he would have met Kris Jenner in 1989. As a reminder, Robert Kardashian’s third daughter was born in 1984. A problem solved.

OJ Simpson, the family friend

Before Robert Kardashian defended OJ Simpson in court after the murder of his wife Nicole Brown, the man was a great friend of the family. So much so that rumors of an affair between Kris Jenner and the American footballer are beginning to emerge. What if OJ Simpson was Khloé’s father? The defenders of this theory rely on the resemblance of the young woman to Sidney Simpson, the daughter of the American footballer, to prove their statements. A great friend of Nicole Brown, Kris Jenner is particularly touched by this story. She will even talk about it during an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” broadcast in 2019. To her friend Faye Resnick, she confides in tears: “They wrote a story that I was sleeping with OJ This m**** . After 25 years, we don’t think it could reappear. It’s just lie after lie, and a human being can hardly stand it…I think it’s really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family, that these stupid rumors are going around. In a video posted on his Twitter account, OJ Simpson will confirm this version of the facts: “But never, and I insist, NEVER, in any form, showed interest in Kris in a romantic or sexual and I never heard that she was interested in me. “The man will even have a word for Khloé Kardashian: “Khloé, like all the Kardashian girls, I am really proud of her, as I know that Robert would be if he were still present. But what matters today is that it’s not mine! »

Alex Roldan, the hairdresser

If you’re a die-hard Kardashian fan, you may have spotted Alex Roldan on some episodes of the family reality show. For several decades, the man was the hairdresser of Kris Jenner. It was enough for some to imagine an affair between Khloé Kardashian’s mother and the man behind her iconic haircut. Supporting photo, some conspiracy theorists point to their resemblance. Khloé Kardashian will have fun with it. In 2012, she will pose alongside him on her sister’s Instagram account, Kylie Jenner. In legend, the youngest of the Kardashian clan writes: “First official photo of my sister and her father! Like father like daughter ! »

Lionel Richie, the popstar

According to some fans, Khloé Kardashian’s father is none other than Lionel Richie. The rumor was born in 2014. A source close to the singer then confides to the magazine “In Touch” that Kris Jenner and he would have started a relationship in the 80s: “They have a purely physical history – he boasted about it. He said he was on a break with his wife at the time. Everybody slept with everybody in those days and Kris was hot. It was enough for observers to find a blatant resemblance between Khloé Kardashian and Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander. A theory that Kim Kardashian’s sister will have fun in the media. At “Gossip Cop”, she confided: “I have so many fathers that it makes my head spin! »

Read also >> Conspiracy theory: is Prince Harry really the son of Prince Charles?

Robert Kardashian, husband

So this is the most obvious option. Robert Kardashian would be the father of Khloé. Despite the infidelities of his wife, the former lawyer never wanted to do a DNA test to prove his statements. In 2021, while she is the guest of the “Kelly Clarkson Show”, Khloé Kardashian will confide in the relationship she had with her father: “We were all so close to my father. It was definitely working all the time, but looking back, I never noticed that. He was with us all the time, and I think he had a really good way of balancing work and family life. He was present for all our sporting events, all the plays…” The young woman explains that it is thanks to his encouragement “to get out of her comfort zone and try new things” that she has finally affirmed: “He was such a good father”.

If Robert Kardashian has never done a DNA test, Khloé Kardashian, she will eventually get started. In 2019, she finally passes the course in an episode of “The Incredible Kardashian Family”. The results show that Khloé is of Middle Eastern descent just like her two sisters and like their father, Robert. ” You are my sister ! “, then laughs Kourtney Kardashian. “Oh my God, we are sisters! “, continues Khloé Kardashian. A test that ultimately turns out to be anecdotal. Because as Kris Jenner’s daughter said very well in 2012: “I don’t need anyone to tell me who my family is. »