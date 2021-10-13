Constance Wu with Chris Pratt in the Amazon series

Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy & Rich) will flank Chris Pratt And Taylor Kitsch in The Terminal List, the Amazon series based on the novel by Jack Carr.

The Terminal List centers on James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed. Returning home with little memory of what happened and the pain of feeling responsible for the death of his friends and battle companions, the man soon discovers that occult and powerful forces have conspired against him to make the tragedy happen.

Kitsch will play Ben Edwards, a former Navy SEAL and best friend of James Reece, played by Pratt. Edwards will use his access to the CIA’s Special Activities Center, dedicated to covert operations, to help Reece take revenge.

The role of Constance Wu

Constance Wu’s role will instead be that of Katie Buranek, a war reporter who uses his articles to unmask the intrigues of the powerful. Katie has left her golden post at a major newspaper to become independent in following the news. Now he finds himself at a crossroads in his career and finds an unlikely ally in Reece. Katie will try to re-enter the journalism that matters by bringing out the conspiracy against which Reece fights.

Producers and authors

Chris Pratt will executive produce The Terminal List along with Jack Carr, David DiGilio, also screenwriter and showrunner, e Antoine Fuqua, which he will direct. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

Source: Deadline