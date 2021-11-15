Constantine, for the lead role of HBO Max, is looking for a black actor

HBO Max and Bad Robot are currently working on a new version of Constantine, which will be written by novelist Guy Bolton and which could introduce the Justice League Dark. We do not have many details on the project, but according to a new indiscretion the protagonist could be represented as we have never seen him before.

Apparently, in fact, for the role of the protagonist, the magician of occultism John Constantine, the producers would be looking for a Black British actor aged between 25 and 29. Very different, therefore, from the white and blond character we are used to seeing in comics, from the Matt Ryan who played him in Legends of Tomorrow, and also from the one brought to the screen in 2005 by Keanu Reeves, recently mentioned by Justice League in the DC Comics comics.

Speculations from fans and insiders have already started, and one of the favorites at this point could be John Boyega. Another version of John Constantine, also very different from the original, will instead be in the upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman by Netflix. In this case the character will be played by a woman, Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who), and the name will change from John to Johanna.

Constantine, in its HBO Max version, is supposed to present horror atmospheres, and depict a story about the character’s origins.