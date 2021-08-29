“Constantine”, tonight on tv the infernal cinecomic starring Keanu Reeves

It will air tonight on Italy 2 at 9.15 pm the cinecomic “Constantine“, Released in 2005 and directed by Francis Lawrence. The latter is best known for directing the saga he sees Jennifer Lawrence as the protagonist “Hunger Games“. The cinecomic is based on the comic series “Hellblazer“, License plate DC Comics and edited by Vertigo, the film won the award Ascap Award for the music. The cast consists of Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Djimon Hounsou, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Max Baker, Peter Stormare, Jesse Ramirez, Gavin Rossdale and Michelle Monaghan. The choice to take Keanu Reeves as the protagonist was not immediate as the production was tempted to engage both Mel Gibson that Kevin Spacey.

“Constantine” plot

We are in Mexico and a street cleaner named Manuel finds a spearhead wrapped in a Nazi flag. As soon as he touches that spear, the man is possessed by an evil entity and heads for Los Angeles. In that city we know John Constantine (Keanu Reeves), an occult detective diagnosed with lung cancer. Lung cancer comes from the Chinese cigarettes he smokes (in fact, John smokes thirteen cigarettes throughout the film, a number considered unfortunate in some traditions). The detective, along with Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz), investigate the suicide of Isabel (always interpreted by Rachel Weisz), the twin sister of Angela. However, the two soon discover that Isabel she committed suicide for a reason that goes beyond the earthly dimension.

Jacky Debach

Follow us on

Loading... Advertisements

Facebook, Instagram, Metro, Metropolitan Magazine

Adv