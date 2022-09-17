Constantine will have a sequel with Keanu Reeves

It’s been 17 years since we saw John Constantine on the big screen, a character based on the comics of hellblazer from DC Comics. The hopes of seeing a second part of the famous demon hunter had ceased time and time again. But now it’s a reality and Keanu Reeves has said yes to a sequel to Constantine.

The official news is in charge of Varietywhich confirms that Warner Bros. has given the green light to Constantin 2. The sequel to the film will reunite Keanu Reeves with the director of the first installment, Francis Lawrencealso known for directing the saga of The Hunger Games.

On the other hand, the writer Akiva Goldsmann (A brilliant mind Y Star Trek: Picard), will be in charge of writing this new story. Also, JJ Abrams and Bad Robot’s Hannah Minghella will produce the film.

For now, more details have not been revealed…

The road to a sequel Constantine

Constantine It debuted theatrically in 2005 and starred Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Peter Stormare, Djimon Hounsou and Michelle Monaghan. With a budget of $100 million dollars, Francis Lawrence’s film reached a global box office of more than $230 million dollars.

Despite its lack of commercial success and poor critical reception, talk of a sequel seemed like a bad idea. However, time and the public have granted Constantine cult movie status. Already in 2020, the filmmaker Francis Lawrence had spoken about the possibilities of returning for a second part. But at the time he revealed that although they were already working on a script, they didn’t know exactly where they wanted to take it.

Later, at Comic-Con (within the framework of the 15th anniversary of Constantine) those involved revealed many more ideas for Constantin 2. One of them was that John Constantine met Jesus Christ himself.

Finally, in 2021 the realization of a new series of Constantine, but without Keanu Reeves. However, with the announcement of Constantin 2with Keanu Reeves, Variety It has also revealed that that serial production under the production of JJ Abrams and Bad Robot is “dead”.

Constantine in film and TV

As fans eagerly awaited the sequel to Constantine, the character had several appearances throughout all these years. For example, for television the series Constantine, under the orders of Daniel Cerone and Davis S. Goyer. welsh actor matt ryan he was cast to play the demon hunter. Ryan reprized his role in Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and in the arrowverse.

John Constantine also appeared in several animated films and series such as Justice League Dark, Constantine City of Demons Y Justice League Dark: Apokolips Warvoiced by Matt Ryan.