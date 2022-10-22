“Constantine” will return: Warner Bros. confirmed its sequel

Constantine tells the story of irreverent supernatural detective John Constantine, who has literally been to hell and back. (Warner Bros)



The supernatural fantasy, action and science fiction film was released in 2005, grossing around 200 million dollars at the box office worldwide. Now Warner Bros. confirmed that the second part of this story will take place, starring Keanu Reeves. For this new production, the script will be in charge of Akiva Goldsmann and the project will be produced by Weed Road Pictures.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Constantin (2005) It was a production in which they participated in addition to the Canadian actor and musician Reeves, Rachel Weiss, Shia LaBeouf, tilda swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, Peter Stormare, michelle monaghan Y Jose Zuniga. This was a movie created by Kevin Brodbin Y Frank Capellobased on a comic Garth Ennis. However, for its continuation, details of the plot have not yet been declared, nor of its cast.

Official poster for “Constantine” (2005). (Warner Bros.)

Summary of Constantine

The thriller tells that John Constantine has been to hell and back. He is a man who was born with a gift that he did not want, the ability to clearly recognize the hybrid angels and demons that walk the earth in human guise; situation that led him to take his own life in order to escape the murky visions of him. However, against his will he was resurrected and found himself back in the world of the living; although due to his attempted suicide he became mortal. From then on, Constantine watches over the earthly border between heaven and hell, hoping to earn his salvation by sending the devil’s demons back into the depths. But Constantine is no saint: disillusioned by the world around him and confronted with the afterlife, he is a misanthropic hero who smokes heavily, lives a hard life and despises the very idea of ​​heroism.

Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz and Shia LaBeouf in one of the most impressive scenes of “Constantine”. (Warner Bros.)

A desperate but skeptical police detective (Weiss), who enlists her help in solving the mysterious death of her twin sister, and together they carry out an investigation that leads them through the world of demons and angels that lies beneath Los Angeles. Thus, caught up in a series of catastrophic supernatural events, the two find themselves involved and trying to find their own peace.

Tilda Swinton is the angel Gabriel in “Constantine.” (Warner Bros)

Without a doubt, the return of this saga confirms what he declared Reeves years ago at a Comic-Con convention, where he showed great interest in reliving the “holy war” between good and evil.

KEEP READING:

What to watch tonight on Netflix

5 horror movies you can watch on Star+

“Santo” arrived on Netflix: learn more about the Spanish-Brazilian police drama