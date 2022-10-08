‘Constantine’ will return, Warner Bros. confirms sequel

Constantine, the sci-fi action fantasy supernatural film that opened in 2005 and grossed $200 million at the worldwide box office, is getting a sequel, Warner Bros. confirmed.

The production company will carry out the second part of this story starring Keanu Reeves and the script will be in charge of Akiva Goldsman and the project will be produced by Weed Road Pictures.

Constantine (2005) was a production in which Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, Peter Stormare, Michelle Monaghan and José Zúñiga also participated.

It was created by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello and is based on a comic by Garth Ennis. However, for its continuation, details of the plot have not yet been declared, nor of its cast.

The thriller tells that John Constantine has been to hell and back. He is a man who was born with a gift that he did not want, the ability to clearly recognize the hybrid angels and demons that walk the earth in human guise; situation that led him to take his own life in order to escape the murky visions of him.

However, against his will he was resurrected and found himself back in the world of the living; although due to his attempted suicide he became mortal.

From then on, Constantine watches over the earthly border between heaven and hell, hoping to earn his salvation by sending the devil’s demons back into the depths.

Constantine is no saint, disillusioned by the world around him and faced with the afterlife, he is a misanthropic hero who smokes excessively, leads a hard life and despises the very idea of ​​heroism.

Into his life comes a desperate but skeptical police detective (Weisz), who enlists his help in solving the mysterious death of her twin sister, and together they carry out an investigation that leads them through the world of demons and angels under her. The Angels.

Caught up in a series of catastrophic supernatural events, the two find themselves involved and try to find their own peace.

Without a doubt, the return of this saga confirms what Reeves declared years ago at a Comic-Con convention, where he showed great interest in reliving the “holy war” between good and evil.