Constantini and Mosaner are delirious, we are in the final! Date, time and opponent – OA Sport

14.45 We remain lucid, there is still a game to win. One more to go and break another taboo, which in case we will tell you… Thank you for following us and see you tomorrow for the Final of the Curling Olympics between Italy and Norway at 13.05. A sporting greeting!

14.42 It will be Italy-Norway! The Scandinavians overtook Great Britain 6-5, taking advantage of the last shot available in the eighth hand. Unmissable appointment tomorrow at 13.05: we are waiting for you!

14.34 The blues dominated. Mosaner shot 94%, scary! Constantini with 84%. The final will be played tomorrow at 13.05, we will soon know whether with Great Britain or Norway: they are 5-5 before the eighth end.

14.32 There were four sports in which Italy had never won a medal at the Winter Olympics: curling, ski jumping, freestyle and ice hockey. From today there are three … And one day, not so far, they will become two, because we are growing in freestyle, especially in ski cross.

14.30 FINALEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE !!! 2 POINTSIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!! THIS IS STORIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!! IMMENSIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!! 8-1, game over for clear superiority with one hand to spare! And now we are not satisfied: we want to win tomorrow too!

14.28 Yet another disaster for De Val, who lets herself go to a hysterical smile! She misses completely. Now Stefania Constantini for the coup de grace …

14.27 Peremptory rejection of Mosaner. Missing a shot each, at the moment the point is Italian.

14.26 The eyes of the Swedes are a whole program. Need the coup de grace. Come on Amos, go Stefania! Take us to the final!

14.25 EXAGGERATED MOSANEEEEEEEEEEEEERR !!! Double rejected masterpiece, with a lot of promotion in the point area of ​​the Italian stone. A champion’s shot, greeted by the applause of the audience!

14.21 Italy returns to hand in the seventh end. We must close it!

14.20 And the first point for Sweden arrives after 4 consecutive stolen hands! ITALY-SWEDEN 6-1 with two ends from the end.

14.19 Pass by Stefania Costantini. At the moment 3 blue points, but there is the last shot by Sweden, which must go to place it with precision in the center. We will see…

14.16 Another rejection of Mosaner. Italy wants to try to steal this hand too!

14.14 SPETTACOLOOOOO !!! We are teaching him a lesson! Hallucinating rejection by Mosaner, who plays on the bank and ensures that at the moment there are three Italian stones in point!

14.14 Eriksson is still wrong, the Swedes are stunned! But we must continue like this! Go blue, cynical and relentless!

14.10 We do not give them respite! Italy places a stone again in the point area in the center of the house.

14.06 YOU FLYAAAAAAAAAAAA !!! Sweden in total confusion, they no longer know what to do !!! Italy steals another hand, 6-0! We must continue like this, without relaxing!

14.04 Stefania Constantini with the last stone goes to cover the Italian point. Now last shot for De Val, who could go to place.

13.59 Beware of Sweden attacking and opening up the chance to score 2 points.

13.57 Well the blues who place a stone in the center of the house.

13.55 The fifth end begins. Sweden still out of hand.

13.53 In the other semifinal, Great Britain leads 3-2 over Norway.

13.50 THE SWEDISH IS WRONG AGAIN, CRAZYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! It was a comfortable fail, but the ball was taken at 3/4, so the Swedish stone left the house, leaving the point to the blues! Third consecutive stolen hand! ITALY-SWEDEN 5-0 in the middle of the game! Now a pause, then we will have to start again with the same concentration!

13.49 Pass by Stefania Constantini. At the moment Italy’s point, but the last shot is from Sweden.

13.47 Eriksson is also wrong, who does not take the second point for a few centimeters. Now let’s see what Stefania Constantini invents with the last blue pitch.

13.46 Unfortunately there is a hand with 2 points for Sweden. We didn’t need that gift from Amos Mosaner, but we have to cancel it and look forward.

13.44 Very bad mistake by Mosaner. In failing a side guard, he unfortunately also removes the Italian stone that was placed in the center. He didn’t really want this gift.

13.43 Error by Eriksson, whose stone almost completely comes out of the house.

13.42 Good support shot by Mosaner.

13.41 Sweden, who remains in hand, plays the power play card, that is, moves the stones that are placed in the center sideways by regulation.

13.38 SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!! Suicide rejected by De Val! Italy steals the hand again, this time with 2 points! ITALY-SWEDEN 4-0 after three ends!

13.37 Beautiful shot by Stefania. She lightly hits the stone in the center and consolidates the point. We need a very difficult placing now for the Swede.

13.35 Eriksson again removes the guard. Missing a shot, what will Stefania Constantini decide to do?

13.34 Yet another guard placed by Mosaner. It really is a game of chess at this stage …

13.33 Another rejection of the guard by Eriksson. Last two pitches.

13.32 Mosaner goes to replace the guard. At the moment the point in the center of the house is blue, even if it is millimeters long.

13.31 Eriksson rejects an Italy guard.

13.29 Now Sweden will still be in hand, having suffered the point. We are in the third end.

13.26 Stefania Constantini goes to place the stone in the center of the house. The Swede misses the last shot and Italy steals her hand! ITALY 2-0 SWEDEN!

13.25 Eriksson’s exceptional double rejection. 2 points at the moment for Sweden, missing a shot. Stefania Constantini has to come up with something.

13.24 Not a precise rejection by Mosaner, Sweden now risks placing two points in this end.

13.22 Eriksson rejects one of the Italian guards. 2 throws at the end of this hand. Recall that Sweden will have the last shot.

13.20 Beautiful refusal of fino by Mosaner. Blue stone in the point area and well covered. Although Sweden could promote a yellow to get the point.

ITALY 1-0 SWEDEN. Now the second end, Sweden will be on hand.

13.14 Short the stone of Constantini. Only one point for Italy, the blues hold hands.

13.13 Constantini and Mosaner are reflecting on what to do. Two points could be won with a great shot.

13.12 Almida de Val’s great precision shot, removes an Italian stone in the red circle, but the point is still blue. Last pitch by Stefania Constantini, really crucial.

13.10 2 shots at the end, currently 2 points for Italy.

13.07 Stefania Constantini goes to support the opponent’s stone.

13.05 Italy in hand in the first end, therefore it will have the last shot.

13.05 Here we are, the semifinal begins!

12.56 Italy does not have a great tradition in curling. The best result ever was a silver for the women’s national team at the 2006 European Championships with skip Diana Gaspari. Never before has an Olympic semi-final before. History is meant to be written …

12.49 Oskar Eriksson will not be Niklas Edin, but he is still a great player. He was part of the Swedish men’s team that won silver in PyeongChang 2018 and bronze in Sochi 2014.

12.45 In the round robin the Azzurri won 12-8. Clearly, here we start from scratch, we must not think about it.

12.43 Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner will face Almida De Val and Oskar Eriksson.

12.40 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live of Italy-Sweden, semifinal of the mixed curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of Italy-Sweden, semifinal of the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022. The Azzurri return to the ice of the National Aquatics Center of the Chinese capital to play this match from inside or outside. Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini they show up for the appointment as unbeaten, after winning the nine matches played in the round robin: an amazing en-plein for the tricolor couple, who finished at the top of the standings and gave themselves the challenge against the Scandinavian masters, fourth in the round preliminary.

Our national team wants to continue to dream of the Games and he will go on the hunt for luxury success, which would guarantee the conquest of a medal and access to the final act, to be played against the winner of the other semi-final between Great Britain and Norway. Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini have already settled Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson in the round-robin, obviously they will want to repeat themselves today to continue the hunt for the gold medal in this edition of the Games.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from Italy-Sweden, semi-final of the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022: chronicle in real time, minute by minute, end after end, stone by stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 13.05. Have a good fun.

