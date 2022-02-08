Constantini and Mosaner beat Norway- Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi, correspondent from Beijing

Italy wins gold in the mixed doubles of curling: in the final the blue couple beats the Skaslien-Nedregotten duo 8-5 and ends the tournament undefeated. a historic triumph for a discipline that in Italy has just 500 practitioners and only 20 top athletes.

Stay in space, go into space and hold it, Stefania whispers while Amos stretches out on the ice with the broom that directs the perfect trajectory. She slides the blue stone safely on the Ice Cube track. Now our girl turns up the volume for a moment: Yes, yes, yes. the point of the final 8-5. The gray granite is colored with gold. The Italian mixed doubles made up of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner beat Norway in the final. That tactical invocation, that go into space and hold it, has projected Italian curling on the highest podium in Beijing 2022. Olympic triumph after eleven successes in a row in the tournament and seventh blue medal at these Games after the silver medal won a couple of ‘hours before by Federico Pellegrino in the cross-country sprint.

Actor Ricky Memphis, when no one knew about curling, in the film The move of the penguin called it er sercio: now this stone engraved in the honor roll of the Winter Olympics. The Italian couple arrived here without anyone expecting anything more than an honorable, Olympic participation, he wrote a page of history bringing the small national movement of this sport to the top of the world of curling, a tribe of only five hundred practitioners at a competitive level and just twenty top athletes.

And now? After the triumphal march of Amos and Stefania, directed to the side of the track by the coaches Violetta Caldart and Claudio Pescia, the Federghiaccio will have to manage the expected boom in vocations, a group of guys who have seen on TV the ride in the glory of the Azzurri, beautiful, calm and medalists and will want to start playing to emulate them. It also happened in 2006, when we all discovered the magic of the Spirit of curling at the Turin Games. The federal switchboard became hot, but the mass of aspirants was disappointed: lack of slopes, a chronic disease of Italian winter sport. The questions will multiply, we are preparing for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics. An effort is needed, an investment that does not even seem impressive from an economic point of view. Let’s make the blue penguins multiply to plan the remake of this beautiful sports movie.

What will the two heroes of Beijing 2022 do while waiting? Stefania Constantini, 22 years old, she will return home to Cortina, to her life as a policewoman in the Fiamme Oro sports group. Trentino Amos Mosaner, 27 years old, airman in the Blue Flames, immediately returns to the field with the men’s team. We dare not hope for another success (but you never know that the Italian star continues to shine in the sky above Beijing). Amos joked about it these days: I will certainly struggle less, because in the mixed doubles it was only me who swept, even when I was on duty at the stone throwing; but natural because Stefania has less strength in her arms. In the men’s competition, on the other hand, we alternate with the “broom”. Amos, Stefania and the other blues of curling, after the Olympics and immersion in notoriet, will return to the ranks, to the routine of their training without reflectors, in a sort of mothball that will preserve their ambitions (and our dreams as fans) between one edition and the other of the Games. A condition that, all in all, serves to maintain the freshness of these niche sports, precious, uncontaminated and soothing.[an error occurred while processing this directive]

