Constantini and Mosaner, we love you! It’s semifinal! – OA Sport

14:53 Thanks for joining us! Italy will be back on the ice tomorrow to face China and Sweden, with the certainty of already having the semifinal in their pockets with three rounds to spare. Good day!

14:49 YOU ARE ON SIX. Lbiggest feat in the history of curling. Italy-Great Britain ends 5-7.

14:47 STEFANIA SURGICAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA BRINGES THE ADVERSARIES WHO SEND OUT. WE ARE IN THE SEMIFINAL! Stefania and Amos in history! Azzurri in the semifinals.

14:46 GO STEFANIA, SWEEP HER AWAY.

14:46 Azzurri on the last pitch, they want to go in full to sweep away the two British stones.

14:43 The tension rises, the British block our way. We need a great shot that arrives by giving little space to the opponents.

14:42 Italy will be able to play defense, trying not to take points by not wasting opportunities because of the weather.

14:39 Meanwhile, the United States lost the match against Canada. If the Azzurri win this match they will go to the semifinals. Meanwhile the last end begins.

14:37 GO, GO INTO THE STRETTOIAAAAA! SUPER STEFANIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! THERE ARE THREE POINTS FOR ITALY !!!!! 7-4 TO ONE END FROM THE END.

14:29 Excellent shot by Amos, but the British with a good strategy potentially steal two points from us. Let’s see what our boys decide to do on the last pitch of the seventh end with a very accurate opposing guard. Key moment of the entire match. We are in time out.

14:28 The British attempt a risky support with a shot very well done. Amos is now being called upon to a tremendous response.

14:27 Well! There are three potential points for Italy with little chance for the British to support.

14:26 British mistake, Italy opportunity for potential three points.

14:25 The blues move the opposing stone very well, keeping it in point but opening up more scenarios.

14:23 Azzurri now in power play. The seventh end begins.

14:22 the British score the two points. After the sixth end we are at 4-4. Olympic emotions in Beijing!

14:21 Very good Constantini who limits the damage by forcing the opponents to score a maximum of two points in the last shot.

14:19 The British do not hit the mark by missing the shot. Italy can go to support. Go Stefania.

14:18 Italy tries the double that goes too fast. There are three British stones now.

14:16 Mosaner misses the shot by going wide. The stopwatch is playing a fundamental role. He is likely to suffer several points with a Mouat in a state of grace.

14:14 The British understand the crucial moment and ask for a time out.

14:12 Precisely the weather is complicating things, wide shot dictated by too much haste with the opponents in power play. Very delicate moment.

14:11 Watch out for timing in Italy. Just over five minutes for the Azzurri who will no longer be able to waste too much time planning their decisions.

14:10 ANOTHER HAND STOLEN FOR ITALY! 4-2 AFTER THE FIFTH END

14:05 British harnessed just take off the guard. Concrete possibility of stealing the hand for Italy.

14:03 The blues manage to remove all the corners of the opponents’ stones. Quality shot

14:01 Splendid blue shot, good strategic architecture of our boys in this fifth end. Waiting for the response of the opponents who surround the yellow stone at the point.

13:58 Good the first two shots from Italy, the British are unable to move the yellow stone placed at the opening by Italy.

13:56 The second half is about to start. The Azzurri are ready to start the fifth end.

13:53 Now the interval.

13:52 DOUBLEAAAAAAAAAAAAAA SUPER STEFANIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA. 3-2 ITALY IN THE FOURTH END.

13:50 Very short shot by the British who pass to floor B and place a guard. Waiting for the last blue pitch.

13:48 Good blue sweep that forces the British to create a perfect shot to avoid giving our boys the double in the final shot.

13:45 Great shot by the British that complicates things a lot for Italy. Another stolen hand at risk.

13:43 There are two British stones to blossom. However, Italy decides to push an opponent stone out of the circle.

13:41 The first pitch of the British of the fourth end is not flawless.

13:40 Britain’s stolen hand. 2-1 after the third end. Strategically challenging game.

13:37 The British put up a guard. Complicated situation for the Azzurri on the last shot.

13:36 The blues try to sweep the guards, waiting for the reaction of the opponents.

13:35 British surgical guard, difficult to sweep the stone to point.

13:32 Italy’s error that goes with a wide shot. For now the Brits have a good hit & roll

13:30 The third end begins with a shot by the British that is not in line with the guard.

13:27 CRAZY SHOOT OF ITALY that blocks the way for the opponents forcing them to score only one point. It is now 1-1 after the second end.

13:25 British go to two potential points, Italy must be able to block the road by covering one of the two shots with a defense play.

13:24 Mosaner limits the damage somewhat, but there is a lot of tension on the ice.

13:22 The blues are studying a plan not to leave an easy shot for the opponents.

13:20 Smudge even for the British who go short.

13:19 Small inaccuracy of the blues on the second shot of the second end with a slightly long shot.

13:16 The blues choose to take the guard at a controlled speed and win a point! 1-0 Italy at the end of the first end!

13:13 Defensive play for the British. The blues are studying what to do.

13:11 The British attack fails. The blues close the spaces.

13:10 Italy’s attempt to move the train, which did not go out particularly well. An attack by the British is expected.

13:07 Study phase in these very first bars.

13:05 It begins.

13:02 Here we are! The athletes are about to enter the ice.

13:00 Tension rises at the National Aquatics Center. There are only five minutes left for the match.

12:55 Thanks to the triumphal ride undertaken so far, the blues, by winning the sixth game in a row, would take the pass for the semifinals.

12:50 The Azzurri are instead at the top of the general classification, with five wins out of five games played.

12:45 The match against Great Britain will certainly not be easy. In fact, last year Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds won the title at the World Championships, under the banner of Scotland. At the moment they occupy the third position of the general classification with four wins and one defeat.

12:40 This morning Italy defeated Australia 7-3. While waiting for the meeting, let’s relive the highlights together at this link.

12:35 Hello and welcome to the Italy-Great Britain broadcast. Thirty minutes are left for the start of a fundamental and historic match for the blue colors.

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Great Britainmatch valid for mixed doubles curling tournament at the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022. Second match of the day for our national team, which faced the rear of Australia in the very first Italian morning. Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini return to the ice of the National Aquatics Center of the Chinese capital for a thrilling encounter: the tricolor couple will in fact be called upon to face the World Champions.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds in fact won the world title last year. It should be noted that they imposed themselves with the flag of Scotland, but in practice nothing changes: this time they are under the Union Jack because it has the Olympic committee unlike the single ones home. The two Britons are the big favorites on the eve of the gold medal, so Italy will face a real wall: it will take the company to be able to beat them and give themselves a moment of glory.

It must be said that Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini have all the credentials to play it equally and treat yourself to a new dream. The Azzurri are in full battle to qualify for the semifinals and to battle for medals. It promises to be a great show on the ice, for eight truly heart-pounding ends and absolutely not to be missed.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from Italy-Great Britainmatch valid for the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: news in real time, minute by minute, end by end, stone by stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 13:05. Have a good fun.

