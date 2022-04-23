Consternation in Mexico due to unknowns in the case of Debanhi Escobar, found dead inside a cistern

Mexico City – Several protests in different places of Mexico confirmed this Friday the outrage over the case of Debanhi Escobarfound lifeless inside the water tank of a motel in the northern state of Nuevo León after almost two weeks missing.

“Today we come because of the call made by the compañeras, we are here to remember her, to remember that our compañeras have been taken from us and that there are others who are missing,” said Araceli Osorio, mother of Lesvy Osorio, murdered in 2017, during a protest at the headquarters of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Mexico City.

In the Mexican capital, a small group of women placed flowers and images of disappeared and murdered women on the windows of the FGR building, including Debanhi, for whom they shouted “Justice!”

“This, this intervention is ephemeral, it goes away, but our daughters, our relatives, our sisters do not return, that is not ephemeral. And it is not that they disappear, someone takes them, they kidnap them,” added Osorio, whose daughter was murdered and tied to a public telephone booth in an area near the Institute of Engineering of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

In Monterrey, capital of the border state of Nuevo León, some 1,500 people, mostly women, marched asking for clarification of Debanhi’s death.

Feminists and groups of families with missing persons protested by blocking one of the main avenues in the city center to demand justice for Debanhi’s death.

In addition, in the protest they demanded the location of 22 women who have been missing since the beginning of 2021.

The slogans in the march were: “My friends take care of me, not the police!”; “Alive they took them away, alive we want them!”, “Sir, madam, don’t be indifferent, women are killed in the face of the people!” and “Not one more, not one more, not one more murdered!”, among others.

Almost at the same time as the protests were taking place, the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office announced in a press conference that the 18-year-old girl died from a “deep contusion to the skull.”

On Thursday night, said Prosecutor’s Office reported that they had found a body in the water tank of a motel in the vicinity of the place where it was last seen.

As indicated this morning by Mario Escobar, the father of the young woman who disappeared on April 9, the area of ​​the cistern had been searched four times. “Why does it appear on the fifth? Question: did they plant it? How did she get there?” the father told reporters at an impromptu press conference.

A CASE WITH MANY UNKNOWN

On April 9, Debanhi went to a party from which several friends left, but she got into a taxi, from which she got off on the highway from Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo. The driver took a photo of the young woman on the road that went viral.

In recent days the authorities collected images from the cameras of the hotels and companies located in the area and in one of these graphic documents, Escobar indicated, it is seen how the driver extends his hand to the woman’s breasts, for which the father deduces that she, trying to flee the harassment, got out of the vehicle.

The man also said that he no longer trusts the prosecutor specializing in missing persons in the state, Rodolfo Salinas, since he asked him to leave the area where they were doing inquiries every day to give him more information and shortly after he called him to tell him that a body had been found there.

Among the doubts mentioned on social networks and by the family are how the body could have appeared in a place that had allegedly been previously checked, why Debanhi’s parents did not have access to the images of the motel, why the driver who moved the young woman is free and what is happening in Nuevo León, where there is a wave of disappearances of young women and adolescents.

Given the fact, today the women marched in different parts of the country and called for another mobilization on Sunday, to demand answers from the authorities about the Debanhi case.

In Mexico, more than 10 women are murdered every day and in 2021 there were more than 1,000 femicides, gender-based crimes.

So far this year, the state of Nuevo León has registered a wave of disappearances with at least thirty women still unaccounted for. EFE