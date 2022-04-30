Consternation in the football world: Raiol’s family…

A sad day for football. Based on the information revealed by his official account on the social network ‘Twitter’, the ‘super agent’ Carmine ‘Mino’ Raiola, representative of several of the most important soccer players in the world, has died at 54 years of age. Since the beginning of the year, rumors have spread about his state of health due to a lung condition, and today, Saturday, April 30, the bad omens were echoed by not being able to overcome the medical condition.

Raiola has been one of the greatest references in world football in sports representation, being an agent for footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba or Erling Haaland, the latter precisely one of the most striking for its projection. With a proven negotiation style, he became one of the most recognized ‘managers’, being characterized by the large contracts that he obtained for his clients.

Now, the stars who were under his tutelage must seek other means to resolve their future. The most important case is that of Haaland, since he is the target of Manchester City, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The Norwegian is willing to abandon the discipline of Borussia Dortmund to make the big leap in the summer, but it was precisely the transalpine who was carrying out the operations, so any movement would now be on ‘stand by’.

Pogba is also waiting

Although the Nordic battering ram is the one who attracts the most attention, Pogba’s next fate is also up for grabs. The Frenchman ends his contract with Manchester United in June and has expressed his desire to change teams. Despite the interest of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid, all talks for a new contract will be paralyzed.