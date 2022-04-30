Constipation and increased appetite could portend this pathology that affects the head and that we could prevent with these foods

It may happen that some symptoms that arise are actually indicators of pathologies to be monitored. We often snub them, believing they are just passing disturbances, but we may need to be more careful.

Many of us will have suffered from difficulty going to the bathroom at least once in our lives. And on many occasions we will have had an out of the ordinary hunger that we will have satisfied with bites. While we don’t normally tend to give weight to constipation and increased appetite, sometimes they could be warning symptoms of a specific disease.

It is a problem that would affect a large number of people more or less frequently and that concerns the head. Let’s find out what it is and how we could limit the chances of it happening.

Migraine

How many times have we suffered from headache episodes in the day? According to research, migraine is a disease that at least 10% of the population would have experienced one or more times. It is even estimated that today about 8 million Italians have to deal with this disease.

Depending on the intensity, migraines may affect one or more areas of the head. It usually begins in the front or sides, eventually extending to other areas. The duration is variable: it ranges from a few hours up to several days. We would speak of chronic migraine if symptoms occur for at least 15 days a month over a quarter.

The triggering causes would be different: the main ones would be genetics, some pathologies and climatic and environmental factors. Nevertheless, even what we eat could cause migraine situations.

Constipation and increased appetite could portend this pathology that affects the head and could cause these foods

The symptoms with which migraines usually present would be various, some preceding and others contemporaneous with the episodes. Also, they don’t always have to be about the head. Among the most common that we may encounter would be irritability, nervousness and visual disturbances such as flashes of light.

But a day or two before the occurrence of the problem we may also encounter difficulty in expelling the feces. Or, being hungrier than usual, suffering from motor and speech disorders or neck stiffness.

In addition to correcting lifestyle and taking specific medications, we could limit or avoid migraines through diet. We pay attention to fatty and caloric foods such as sausages, fried foods and aged cheeses. We also limit the consumption of nuts and chocolate. We do not give up, however, a good infusion based on chamomile, dog rose or karkadè, which could really help us in these situations.

Recommended reading

Drowsiness, tiredness and fatigue could result from taking these popular medications which would also cause constipation and difficulty urinating