Nausea, overexertion, abdominal bloating, poor intestinal motility, hard stools and alternating alvus could indicate a discomfort that is still little taken into consideration, constipation.

Constipation is a very common condition today but very little is still talked about for privacy. Constipation and problems in evacuation are symptoms that are common to a large part of the Western population. A problem that is still very much underestimated even by health care and which could favor the onset of some pathologies.

Constipation, problems with going to the toilet, hard stools and constipation could depend on the low intake of this very important food

In this regard, a sector study has shown that excessive efforts to go to the bathroom would cause an easier rupture of a possible 7 times greater cerebral aneurysm.

Laxatives to be used in moderation

To overcome this problem, the easiest solution used today is the use of laxatives. However, used frequently and excessively, these could cause side effects that should not be underestimated. Such as abdominal bloating, diarrhea, nausea, intestinal irritability, even causing allergic reactions in some cases.

The biggest factor affecting constipation in Western populations is a lack of fiber. The diet of developed peoples, in fact, is meager in fruit and vegetables, but rich in animal fats and proteins.

How much fiber to eat and which foods contain the most

For dietary fibers we mean all those substances that our body is unable to break down and digest. In fact, they constitute the indigestible part of food, that is substances that have no caloric or nutritional contribution, but which would be essential for the correct functionality of the intestine.

According to the dietary guidelines, the grams of fiber to be taken every day would be around 25. A weight that many struggle to reach every day.

In this regard, to increase the amount of fiber introduced per day, as is common belief, many introduce a greater amount of fruit and vegetables per day. With the belief that these are the richest foods in fiber. However, these foods are composed of a large percentage of water and a fair amount of fiber.

Conversely, the highest amount of fiber would be contained in foods such as whole grains and legumes.

Furthermore, the consumption of fiber would help to better maintain the balance of the intestinal microbiota. In fact, the fibers introduced through food ferment thanks to friendly bacteria, transforming into short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate or propionate, with anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties.

This is why constipation, problems with going to the bathroom, hard stools and constipation could be caused by low fiber intake. And because their consumption is essential to combat intestinal constipation and facilitate daily evacuation.

