Constituted the Medical Advisory Council in the Region of Murcia

Medical Advisory Board Meeting.

The College of Physicians of the Region of Murcia has constituted the Medical Advisory Councilan advisory body made up of physicians with a recognized track record in Primary and Hospital Care, whose objective is to work for professional development and the improvement of medical practice, which will result in the quality of regional health care.

The members of this Council have held a first meeting recently to establish a double commitment. On the one hand, promote regular actions to know the state of the medical profession in the Region of Murcia and, on the other hand, establish working groups on different strategic ways for the preparation of documents that help to advance in the marked objectives.

For now, the working groups of the Advisory Council are going to focus their activity on five topics. The first is the need for doctors in the Region of Murcia; the second, continuous professional development and the promotion of research and continuing medical education; the third, incompatibilities that affect professionals in the Region; the fourth, temporality and precariousness in the regional medical profession; and lastly, the difficult to fill positions.

The College of Physicians will promptly inform of the documents and conclusions that are generated and will transfer these results to the competent bodies for the improvement of the practice of Medicine in the Region of Murcia and, therefore, to ensure the best medical care for patients.