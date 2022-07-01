Consuelo Porras orders the dismissal of prosecutors Hilda Pineda and Wendy Ordóñez

On October 11, 2021, the attorney general and head of the MP, María Consuelo Porras, announced in a statement changes in the headquarters of 11 prosecutors, including the Human Rights Prosecutor’s Office, whose former head, Pineda, brought José Efraín Ríos Montt and other soldiers accused of crimes against humanity to trial.

The Public Ministry (MP) reported this Thursday, June 30 that prosecutors Hilda Pineda and Wendy Ordóñez were dismissed.

The prosecutor Hilda Pineda, who She carried out the cases of human rights violations, was removed from the section on that occasion and was currently in charge of the Prosecutor for the Crimes Against Foreign Tourists Section.

One of the cases brought to justice by Pineda was the so-called “Military Diary” or “Dossier of Death”, a document discovered in 1999 that contained the police log detailing the murder, torture, and forced disappearance of more than 190 people at the hands of Guatemalan military and civilian security forces in 1984.

“The Attorney General arbitrarily removed Hilda Pineda as head of the Human Rights Prosecutor’s Office, who promoted the investigation and prosecution of emblematic cases of transitional justice”they wielded in a statement in November 2021 a group of victims of the armed conflict who demonstrated in front of the MP.

Pineda, from the Human Rights Prosecutor’s Office, He also learned of crimes against justice operators, journalists and trade unionists.

This Thursday, June 30, the MP confirmed Pineda’s dismissal as a prosecutor in the investigative body.

other dismissal

The MP also confirmed the dismissal of prosecutor Wendy Ordóñez.

Prosecutor Ordóñez, wife of the former Minister of the Interior, Francisco Rivas, she was removed from the Special Methods Unit in 2019 and was currently in International Affairs of the investigative entity.

What does the MP argue?

“It is personnel of free appointment and removalas established by the Organic Law of the MP, Internal Labor Regulations and Collective Agreement on Working Conditions”, argued the MP.

He assured: “These are personnel actions aimed at institutional strengthening, derived from the needs of the service.”

He affirmed that the prosecutor Consuelo Porras has “promoted multiple actions for institutional strengthening, In order to guarantee the effectiveness in the exercise of criminal action and continue with the reduction of tax arrears, from this account it has been possible to reduce by 57% the inherited tax arrears consisting of more than 1 million 266 thousand cases”.

Said a promotion policy has also been prioritizedwhich has generated constant appointments to strengthen the continuity of the work carried out and “guarantee a timely and effective response to citizens, from that account in the period 2018-2022 approximately 4 thousand appointments were made and more than 1 thousand 700 promotions”.

Hilda Pineda was dismissed as part of the “personnel actions aimed at institutional strengthening,” Juan Luis Pantaleón, spokesman for the Public Ministry (MP), told AFP.

He added that Pineda was “personnel of free appointment and removal”, according to the internal regulation of the MP.

In February, at the request of the MP, five former officials of the Feci and the extinct International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), attached to the UN, were arrested for exposing important corruption cases.

“I reject the dismissal of prosecutor Hilda Pineda (…) The ‘free removal’ of MP prosecutors contradicts international standards on the independence of justice operators,” lashed out Juan Pappier, from the Americas division of Human Rights Watch.