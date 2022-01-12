Consume down, inflation up. Storm on the recovery

Not a day goes by now without alarming signals and data from the world of production and consumption. The euphoria for GDP growth in 2021, which will soon be confirmed at around + 6.2%, has given way to rising costs of energy and raw materials, which are pushing inflation skyrocketing. Two new numbers arrived yesterday. The first concerns consumption. In the Istat data on retail sales updated to last November, the reduction in sales of food products of 0.9% in value and 1.2% in volume stands out. A cyclical data which, as several sector observers underlined, “indicates that families have reduced spending on essential goods such as food”. The theme is that of prices and the spiral typical of inflationary phases, which generate new inflation through the expectations of further rises. Of course, we are not in the last decades of the last century, when inflation was galloping in double digits; but behavioral dynamics are fundamental in economics and follow established patterns. On the other hand, inflation does not come from the sky, but from the rising costs of the distribution chain, which deals with transport and logistics. And here we come to the second figure yesterday: the alarm raised by Confindustria is from the deputy president for small and medium-sized enterprises, Maurizio Marchesini, who quantified “the cost of energy for companies” in 2022 at 37 billion. aggregate value of the energy bill that Italian companies will have to pay this year. And it is almost double the 20 billion of energy costs incurred in 2021. While the same calculation, before Covid, stopped well below, at 8 billion. “The government should act immediately – said Marchesini – it is a perfect storm”. At risk are the supply chains of our manufacturing, just confirmed in second place in Europe, behind only Germany, but with world-class excellences in exports that often see us excel in numerous sectors or be second behind giants such as China and India. The point is that the government cannot continue to ignore that the present and the near future of Italian families and businesses depend on these issues. Not exactly a secondary issue, but the top priority after the pandemic. And unfortunately – we have been repeating this for a few months – the race to the Hill has instead absorbed all political energy, placing as a national priority an issue that is not at all. For this reason, it seems to us that we cannot ignore Mario Draghi, the personality best suited to lead a strong government in Italy and in Europe, even more so now that the problems we face concern the well-being of a nation, even more so than it wasn’t a year ago. Government decisions are needed on the energy policy that Italy intends to adopt for the next 10 years of the “transition”. Choices that also depend on the balance of power to be established in Europe – with Germany pushing on Russian gas and France relying on nuclear power – and outside Europe, with China and Russia who are taking advantage of the energy crisis to gain competitive space. . In other words, we need an executive that is both politically strong and authoritative on the international stage. In short, it is the identikit of the Draghi executive as they have always presented him to us. And how it must be as soon as possible.