consumers seem more interested in the Sony console

According to the results obtained at the end of a survey by DFC Intelligece, consumers not yet in possession of a next-gen console said they were more interested in PlayStation 5 than Xbox Series X.

The company conducted a detailed survey in October / November showing that consumers are still there strongly oriented towards PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Interestingly, however, attendees appear to rate Microsoft’s online services and current Xbox Series X game library superior to PS5.

“The results are somewhat surprising, given that in many ways consumers rate the systems as quite similar,” declares the research company. “The main advantage of the PlayStation 5 lies in the graphics and in a higher perceived power, compared to Xbox’s top-rated online bookstore and services “.

Based on this new survey, the 54% of consumers who do not yet own an Xbox Series X stated that probably / certainly will not buy the console, compared to 34% of consumers who will not buy Sony’s next-generation console. 26% therefore said that they will probably / certainly buy Microsoft’s next generation console, and about 42% that they will probably buy a PS5.

As for the games, Forza Horizon 5 it turned out to be in the wishes of the players as much as Gran Turismo 7, and the same parity ratio can be applied between Halo Infinite And Horizon Forbidden West. The titles that are most anticipated ever, however, are God of War Ragnarok for PS5 and PS4 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch.

Whether you’re interested in one console or the other, it looks like 2022 will also be a challenging year for PS5 and Xbox Series X due to the semiconductor crisis.