Consuming Tea Habitually Reduces Risk of Dementia: The Study

Drinking tea regularly reduces the risk of dementia according to a study conducted by the University of Singapore – here’s what to know about it.

Consume a cup of you per day reduces the risk from dementia 50%. This is supported by research published in the “Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging”. Let’s find out what is the secret that lies in the leaves used for the preparation of this infusion.

Tea reduces the risk of dementia: the study

According to the results of a study conducted by the team of researchers led by Feng Lei, habitually consuming tea would protect our brain from numerous degenerative diseases.

In fact, this drink would not only lower the risk of dementia, discomfort and cognitive impairment, but also of Alzheimer’s disease.

To highlight the amazing effects of the tea, scientists monitored the health of 957 people over the age of 55 for 7 years.

Research participants were divided into two groups: the first was made up of carriers of the genetic variant that appears to favor Alzheimer’s. In particular, it is the APOE gene, in the variant of the E4 allele.

In the second group, however, the non-carriers converged. The researchers collected data on the health status, lifestyle habits and psychological well-being of the members of the two groups.

Thus, it was found that regular tea consumption improves the interconnections of brain regions, fighting cognitive impairment.

You may also be interested in: Green Tea: How to Make Flavored and Healthier Drinks

All the benefits of tea

What is the beneficial action of tea due to?

According to the researchers, it’s all about the presence of caffeine and polyphenols.

In fact, the first is a substance capable of counteracting the risk of dementia.

Polyphenols, on the other hand, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease onset.

These substances, in fact, have numerous benefits on our body. Among these are:

Nervous system protection;

Contrast of oxidative stress;

Reduction of inflammation.

You may also be interested in: Coffee and green tea, the combination that reduces diabetes mortality: the study

The positive health solutions that regular intake of this drink gives us do not end there.

In fact, the white tea improves the function of the arteries, making the blood more fluid and reducing the level of bad cholesterol.

The green tea it inhibits the growth of cancer cells, has anti-oxidant properties and protects the cardiovascular system.

Finally, the tender strengthens the immune system, prevents plaque and tooth decay and increases bone mineral density.