CONSUMPTION Dear-bills: the sting is upon us, but for families it is only the beginning

The sting is coming. Widely announced as early as December, as the end of the month approaches, the blow to the electricity and especially gas bills is about to be consumed. Official price increases of 42 per cent of gas and 55 per cent of electricity, but we must then understand how they will be declined in the various bills, whether in the free market or in the protected market, or if you are still part of an offer at a fixed price . Nothing will change for the latter, but for all the others an actual increase is expected, compared to the January bill a year ago, which could be between 60 and 100 percent, also the result of the increases already recorded in July and September. .

The specialized magazine Altroconsumo is pushing for a doubled gas bill in 2022 compared to 2021 in the protected market, and that of electricity just slightly less than doubled. In the free market, on the other hand, the energy component has in fact tripled. All analysts and all media in their counts expect a minimum increase of 50 percent. The users themselves have perceived the situation well, and there are even those who have chosen to delay the ignition of the boiler as much as possible. Despite the greatest increase in electricity, in fact, gas is the most frightening for the amounts of the winter months, and the freezing January we are experiencing certainly will not help to contain consumption. The government has already implemented some measures to contain costs, but the effects are hardly visible to date for families (and businesses). And unfortunately the winds blowing from the East these days only increase concern: the geopolitical crisis in Ukraine risks having further negative effects on the cost of gas.

