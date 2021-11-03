“Consumption every 30 days”: what changes on heating

To try to save a little on the consumption bill on warm up (radiators and heat pumps in the first place), here is that from 1 January 2022 some rules governing this discipline will change.

The news from 2022

The European Union, in fact, has modified the directive on energy efficiency (EED 2018/2002) valid thanks to the Legislative Decree n. 73/2020 establishing that, “ where remotely readable heat meters or meters have been installed, the information billing or consumption based on the heat meter reading must be provided to users at least once a month “. In this way, excessive consumption will be avoided and the exact extent of what was used in the previous month can be quantified. This information will be easily available online and updated frequently by the devices and metering systems that are used.

Thus waste is reduced

The target, therefore, it is to inform citizens to make them understand also the “reading” of some data which, if provided quarterly or half-yearly, can make winter heating costs difficult to understand. And then, as anticipated, it is possible to modify those behaviors aimed at waste in favor of better energy saving. From 1 January, therefore, as reported Laleggepertutti, the data will be provided every 30 days if you have metering systems with remote reading (the vast majority of installed devices already have this mode).

How to read the meters

Since the system has always been used by counters is the Kilowatt hour (kWh), since it is a data that is sometimes difficult to understand, the legislation provides for new solutions to make the meter reading better understood by everyone. For this reason, each user will have a graph where there is a comparison between the “ end user’s current energy consumption and consumption in the same period of the previous year “, corrected in the event of climatic variations such as heating and cooling. The contact details of Enea and consumer associations will be updated and will not be lacking in order to obtain information by telephone or via chat on the measures available to improve energy efficiency.