Consumption of turmeric for perfect skin

Turmeric, a modern spice that we can find in our kitchens to enhance the taste of our dishes, is used for many other things. Among them, consuming it to get perfect skin and even without moderation does not cause any harm to our health.

Rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Iron, Potassium and Manganese, this spice combats both hyperpigmentation and the effects of age on our skin.

Curcumin, found in the root of the plant, contains one of the most powerful active ingredients. prevent skin oxidationActs as a shield against the effects of UV rays and other external aggressions.

Thus, this spice helps prevent aging by increasing collagen production. It is an effective active ingredient in combating hyperpigmentation by slowing down the production of melanin, which causes age spots.

Furthermore, with anti inflammatory propertiesAccording to publications, prevents the tendency of acne and eczema attacks grazia.com.

turmeric mask

The most common uses of turmeric are as follows Beauty product It’s like a mask. In fact, when combined with honey and coconut milk, you get all the benefits of this spice. It can also be Add in moisturizer.

Finally, it can also be taken in capsules or Infusion as a food supplement.