CONSUMPTIONS: FASHION, LUXURY, ART, CARS AND MUCH MORE, HERE ARE THE 7 TRENDS THAT WILL GUIDE PURCHASES IN 2022 IN ITALY

HERE ARE THE 7 TRENDS THAT WILL GUIDE PURCHASES IN 2022 IN ITALY

From the return of the icons of the 90s to the search for unique pieces of design and craftsmanship.

Some of the world’s best experts have compiled a trend report for the coming year for the Catawiki online auction platform

Milan 10 November 2021 – How to know the trends in vogue next year and what will be the trendy objects for 2022? Simple, just ask an expert! Catawiki, Europe’s leading online platform for special items has done much more. He asked 240 experts to create a report definitive that would tell the trends that will dominate purchases in different areas: art, fashion, design, jewelry, watches, cars and, in general, everything related to the “Lifestyle”.

Thus was born the Catawiki 2022 Trends Report, research conducted by the consulting and strategy firm Crowd DNA, from which the 7 main trends that will guide the purchases in the next year: Nostalgia for the 90s, Handicraft, Timeless classics, Earth and Nature, Cultural Heritage, A new life, And Brio and Fantasia. A meticulous and authoritative report, created thanks to the supervision of the best experts active in multiple fields, which defines the guidelines, and a list of special objects, useful both for those who want to buy and for those who want to sell with increasing awareness.

“Investing today in what will be the trend of tomorrow. This is what we are offering through this report to enthusiasts around the world. We are fortunate to be able to build value thanks to the great experience and knowledge made available by our experts. It is a job that is done daily at Catawiki and today we offer it to all Italian collectors who share their passion with us every day “he commented Federico Puccioni, Vice-President at Catawiki.

On the occasion of the launch of this report, Catawiki has also decided to organize a series of auctions based on the 7 Trends selected by the experts. The auctions will start between 10 and 11 November and will end between 19 and 21 November.

So here are the 7 trends that will dominate 2022:

Nostalgia for the 90s

THEThe purchasing power of millennials is growing, as well as the search for the cult objects that defined their youth. Fashion trends inspired by grunge, pop culture memorabilia are today at the peak of popularity and, for this, experts point to the “Nostalgia for the 90s” a key trend, especially in the luxury sector, with 84% of the respondents who place it among the first 3 cultural drivers in multiple sectors. The style of the fashion 70s today has been replaced by icons of the 90s such as the “punk” of Jean Paul Gaultier or the unmistakable style of Gianni Versace. There will also be requests for iconic objects such as roller skates or the Nintendo Game Boy or the kitschy and extravagant furniture items like the lava lamps and neon lights. Finally, the return to the 90s is a trend that will also be noticed in the engines for car but, above all, in the rediscovery of motorcycle, objects with an unmistakable design.

Craftsmanship as a synonym of quality and uniqueness

The rediscovery of craftsmanship it is a conscious response to production on an industrial scale and to the “culture of convenience” led by large marketplaces or by the giants of fashion and design. 67% of the experts interviewed has confirmed a growing attention to everything that celebrates human creativity and craftsmanship in various fields such as fashion, design or food in response to “fast fashion”, “fast food” and “fast furniture”. Among the most sought-after objects, just to give a few examples, there will be the analog cameras, with particular attention to those of the 19th century, the first wrist watches born in the 1920s and 1930s and, in art, Japanese paintings, prints and engravings on wood.

The timeless value of the great classics

Faced with an excess of choice, shoppers are increasingly attracted to timeless items, be it a Fender guitar or a Louis Vuitton bag. THE timeless classics they are often valued as a work of art and prove to be reliable investments. The 76% of the experts agree that their value will increase faster than other items. Iconic bags as one Birkin, a Kelly or a Hermes Costance, or one Flap by Chanel they are and will be a more profitable investment than gold. Same goes for the furniture items from the 1920s: from Bahuaus to Lecorbusier, retro design is a must have that fits perfectly into modern environments and architecture.

The link with the Earth and Nature

The desire for a general reconnection to planet earth emerges through special attention to everything that is natural. Between collectors and antique dealers, touching on different sectors and categories, Catawiki’s panel of experts has noticed a return to the rediscovery of wood, ceramics and fabrics. That of search for fossils, for example, it is an ever-growing trend that has also touched well-known personalities such as Kate Winslet: more and more people today want a piece of “natural history” in their homes. In the food sector this trend is demonstrated by the search for natural and organic wines, a constant that goes hand in hand with environmental awareness.

The rediscovery of the Cultural Heritage

In a path that goes hand in hand with the issues discussed in the company, according to Catawiki experts those will be back in fashion special objects capable of celebrating both identity and cultural heritage. According to 76% of the respondents the search for objects in the next year will increasingly have the common denominator of underline the origins, celebrate history and bring a social message.

The power to give new life to objects

The search for originality is leading more and more people to reinvent objects to position them and / or use them in completely new contexts. According to 61% of Catawiki’s experts that of give new life to the old is a key trend for 2022, so there will be a increase of recycled fabrics and vintage items, in a sort of rebellion against consumerism. Examples of this trend are objects that, over time, find another location than their initial use: old car engines, bistro tables or old signs, will find more and more space in modern homes or offices. On the same wavelength are the old cars transformed into electric vehicles.

Brio and Fantasia

After months of lockdown, people today they are trying to rekindle their playful side. Whether it is bold colors, bold patterns or eye-catching designs, all those out of the ordinary objects will be back in vogue: patterned fabrics with floral and animalier designs and Missoni prints, for example, will be the most requested. Then i will return “tuttifrutti” jewelry, with brightly colored stones, both in resin / glass and those with emeralds, rubies, sapphires and diamonds. In 2022, the “exuberant” and colorful watches, capable of transmitting a search for creativity.

The complete report, on the other hand, can be viewed at this link.

