Contact established between Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea – Foot11.com

Chelsea and Cristiano Ronaldo have started discussing the player’s future together. The new owners intend to do things big from this first transfer window. More

A Red Devil with the Blues

It’s been a long season for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family… Returning to Manchester United with the aim of putting the Red Devils back in the spotlight, the bet was a failure. Elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League, qualification for the Europa League for next season, CR7 was almost alone against everyone. So inevitably, a desire to leave begins to trot in the head of the football legend.

Will Ronaldo leave United? (Icon Sports)

It would be a lie if we said that nobody dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo in their team. True living legend of the world of sport in general, obviously CR7 attracts. Moreover, contacts exist between the Portuguese and the Blues of Thomas Tuchel. New Chelsea owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly love the player and want to see it big. According to The Athletic, discussions began about a month ago. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, had met with the leaders of the Blues. What better than Cristiano Ronaldo to hit hard during this transfer window?

Manchester United seller if…

Although Cristiano Ronaldo could bring big money to Manchester United, the club are not necessarily very open to the idea of ​​​​selling him. Even less at an English club. The season has been complicated for everyone but nothing to worry the Red Devils about the player’s future. Very often sent to the side of Sporting Club in order to close the loop, United wants to keep the striker until the end of his contract, that is to say in June 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is unclear. At 37, the striker is spoiled for choice and intends to take advantage of his last seasons as a professional to be able to write a little more in the history of football. The Chelsea choice seems to be a relevant choice for the Portuguese who could compete in the Champions League while continuing to evolve in one of the best championships in the world.