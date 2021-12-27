Contact with a positive, what to do? Quarantine, isolation, tampons, cohabitants, the Faq

In these days the surge in infections from COVID-19 it requires an increase in prudence and preventive measures. But what should you do if you get in contact with a positive? Here is a mini guide to forty from Covid.

1) What is the difference between quarantine and isolation?

Quarantine and isolation are public health measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus and avoid overloading the hospital system. Quarantine is triggered when a healthy person comes in close contact with a positive at Covid-19. Therefore, the non-infected person must stop for a few days to monitor symptoms and ensure early identification of cases. Isolation, on the other hand, concerns positive people who must be kept away from healthy ones as much as possible during the period of transmissibility.

2) Who should go to quarantine? And for how long?

Only those who have had “close contacts” (the government’s definition) with an infected person go to quarantine. The Ministry of Health has set very clear rules: anyone who has been close to an infected person must remain in quarantine for 7 days if he has been vaccinated with the second dose and 10 days in all other cases. After this period it is necessary to perform a molecular or anti-gene test to be able to return to work or otherwise leave the house without restrictions.

3) What does “close contact” mean?

The virus spreads if contact with a positive lasts for a long time. For example, if a positive is discovered in the family, all cohabitants must place themselves in quarantine. Even a conversation without a mask with an infected person that lasts more than a quarter of an hour is considered “close contact”, even the handshake with a positive is considered “dangerous”.

4) Should anyone who traveled with a positive person go to quarantine?

If the trip was by car, the answer is yes. For airplanes, however, unless otherwise specified by the health authorities, passengers who were two rows away from the positive do not have to stop. The provision is from the Ministry of Health.

5) What should someone who has had a “close contact” but is negative at a first test do?

Quarantine cannot be avoided. All those who have come into contact with a positive must stop even if after 24 or 48 hours they take a swab that gives a negative result. The valid test to exit the quarantine can be done after 7 days (for vaccinated with two doses) or after 10 for all the others.

6) How should the family members of a person in quarantine behave?

The ministry recommends taking protective measures even at home: you should keep the mask at home and never eat with the person in quarantine. The person who has come in contact with a positive must sleep alone and use only one room. When using the bathroom, he should clean it and possibly not share it with other people in the household.

7) At the end of the quarantine what to do to return to work?

At the end of the quarantine period, of 7 or 10 days, if no symptoms have appeared, the person can return to work after having performed a test and the period of absence is covered by the certificate. If symptoms appeared during the quarantine, you should notify your doctor. The Department of Public Health, which deals with health surveillance, will carry out the swab for the search for Covid-19. In the event of a positive outcome, it will be necessary to wait for clinical recovery and perform a molecular test after at least 3 days without symptoms. If the molecular test is negative, the person will be able to return to work, otherwise the isolation will continue.

8) Where are the Faqs (questions and answers) prepared by the Ministry of Health?

For any doubt you can click here:

https://www.salute.gov.it/portale/nuovocoronavirus/dettaglioFaqNuovoCoronavirus.jsp?lingua=italiano&id=244#19