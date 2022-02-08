Electronic payment tools such as cards and ATMs are increasingly widespread, thanks also to European policies increasingly devoted to the abandonment of cash even for common payments. This has developed the progressive decrease in the circulation of liquid money considered too much, “volatile” and unsafe, as well as poorly traceable from a fiscal point of view, on the other hand the spread of account cards, prepaid cards, ATMs and the like have had a real spread capillary in the last decade.

It is above all online commerce that has stimulated our local population to equip themselves with at least one of these tools (this also explains the enormous success of Postepay products) and if the limit of transactions with physical currency has progressively reduced over the course of the time, a new diversification and “evolution” of cards and ATMs.

“Plastic” evolution

Initially equipped only with magnetic stripe, cards and ATMs have undergone various evolutions that have improved and expanded compatibility with modern payment devices such as POS up to the latest generation, which presents the sensor contactless, recognizable by the presence of three small arches on the card. This technology allows you to communicate with POS without real physical contact between the device and the card.

Contactless alert at the ATM: this is what can happen

This technology makes money transactions below 50 euros more immediate: the contactless system does not require the insertion of the PIN. This convenience, however, “lends its side” to some scams, which can be carried out using a portable POS, ie those not necessarily connected to the electricity network in order to operate.

In particularly crowded places this risk, albeit less concrete in times of pandemic, is still present, since the attacker can simply bring the POS closer to the victim’s card to be able to “steal” up to 50 euros a day.

The advice is to use wallets and card holders equipped with RFID protection, a sort of shielding that protects you from this kind of problem.