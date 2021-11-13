Contactless cards, watch out for scams: here’s how to avoid them

Bad news for contactless card holders who risk falling into the trap of the attacker on duty. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Thanks to the negative impact of Covid on our lives, over the last few months we have had to change many of our habits. A clear example is there growth recorded by digital payment tools. A boom largely wanted by the government, which not surprisingly decided to introduce ad hoc measures, such as state cashback.

At the same time, unfortunately, the growing use of these payment instruments is also attracting the interest of scammers who thus try to extort money from the unfortunate person on duty. There are various traps in which you risk falling, especially if in possession of one contactless card. So let’s go into the details and see together everything there is to know about it.

Contactless cards, savings at risk: beware of scam attempts

Unfortunately, there are many scam attempts to which the utmost attention must be paid. In fact, more and more often, some bad guys try to extort money from the unfortunate person on duty through specially designed traps. These include some scams that are implemented using the technology behind the cards contactless.

The latter, as can be easily understood from the name, allow you to make various payments without having to insert the card into a payment terminal. To this end, in fact, it is sufficient to bring it closer to reader to complete a transaction. If all this were not enough below a certain threshold it is not necessary to type the Pin. Until recently this limit was 25 euros. Lately, however, it was decided to raise it to 50 euros.

Given these characteristics, therefore, many are afraid of being extorted money by the scammer on duty. The latter, in fact, could bring a Portable POS to the victim’s pocket and pass a transaction without his knowledge, simply by not crossing the threshold for which the Pin is needed. Alternatively the scammer can use one smartphone with NFC equipped with apps capable of reading compatible payment card data.

At the same time it is good to remember that every payment made through digital tools is traceable. For this reason, the police are able to trace the identity of the scammer. On the other hand, since these are small sums, it may happen that the victim does not notice what has happened. But not only that, many may decide to give up, as they are not ready to bear the necessary legal costs.

Contactless cards and scam attempts: how to defend yourself

Fortunately, being able to defend against these scam attempts is possible. To this end, for example, it is advisable to line your card holder with sheets of aluminum. This prevents data transmission.

It is also possible to buy on the market wallets equipped with RFID blocking. Alternatively, you can block contactless payments on a specific card directly from the app, or even leave your card at home, remembering before importing it to Google Pay, Apple Pay and the like.