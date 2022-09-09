Contacts begin for the implementation of the electronic passport

The General Directorate of Passports initiates contacts for the implementation of the electronic reading passport, after the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader authorized it by decree.

The director of Passports, Néstor Julio Cruz Pichardo, gave the information, after he was in charge of reading decree 438-22, during the meeting of the National Facilitation Committee (CNF), in which the institutions that the President instructed them to collaborate with the execution of the project.

The entity reported in a press release that Cruz Pichardo said that next week all the steps will be taken so that in a short time, the Dominican Republic will have an electronic passport.

He indicated that upon his arrival at the DGP he was concerned about the implementation of that device, thus inquiring about the steps that had been taken in this regard.

He added that it was then that he raised the need to carry out the project to President Abinader, who was interested and authorized him to take the necessary steps for the execution of the electronic passport. that will save carriers time on their trips abroad.

“In that sense, the President of the Republic declared of high interest of the Dominican Republic through the aforementioned decree, to execute the project.

According to the decree, the institutions that were instructed to collaborate with the DGP in the execution of the project are the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, the Presidency, the Interior, and Police and Tourism.

Also the Institute of Civil Aviation, the specialized body of Airport Security and Civil Aviation, General Directorate of Immigration, General Directorate of Customs and the Government Office of Information Technology and Communication.