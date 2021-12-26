contacts in progress, waiting for the decision ”- SOS Fanta

The bench of the Spice is in the balance. Despite the victory of Thiago Motta against Napoli. We had already seen it yesterday with information from XIX century, but a few minutes ago an update from Gianluca Di Marzio arrived on his website: “Thiago Motta seems to have the hours counted on the bench of the Spice. The relationship with the director of the Ligurian club, Pecini, is at a minimum and the company had already expressed a willingness to change in recent weeks, attributing to Thiago Motta a lost feeling with the team along the way. The victory in Naples does not seem to have changed the fate of Thiago Motta on the Spezia bench: the former Genoa therefore remains at the start and the separation is always very close. As a substitute, the ds Pecini is already arguing with Marco Giampaolo.

The former coach, among others, of Sampdoria, Milan and Turin, is evaluating the proposal of Spezia and after listening to the intentions of the company will make a decision on: Giampaolo, with Pecini, has already worked at the time of Sampdoria and this could facilitate reaching an agreement in the next few hours. A definitive decision is however expected around 26/27 December “.

