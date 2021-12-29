contacts started for a second purchase on a free transfer basis ”- SOS Fanta

Inter moves on the free agent market. The Nerazzurri have already got their hands on Ajax’s André Onana for the goal, but now a second signing could arrive. In the last hours the Borussia defender Moenchengladbach Matthias Ginter announced on his profile Instagram who will leave the club at the end of the year. No renewal. “It is very difficult for me to take this step, but I have decided to take another path in my career for my personal and professional growth,” he said.

Inter sniffs the opportunity e is thinking about Ginter as a zero parameter, reports Sky. The German has the same agent as Calhanoglu, there have already been contacts. It could be the second free transfer after Onana, it’s more than an idea. He is a central defender, he is a class of ’94 and before Gladbach he played for Borussia Dortmund. He also boasts 46 appearances for the German national team, with whom he also won the 2014 World Cup.

