contacts started with the new ds

With the 2-0 al Cagliari there Juventus has closed a not entirely exciting 2021 in the best possible way and will now be able to calmly and carefully evaluate the next steps to be made on the market.

In fact, it is undeniable that, after the difficulties and the many missteps at the beginning of the season in the league, the Bianconeri squad needs some reinforcement in order to really aspire to top positions.

The tweaks, however, according to recently leaked rumors, could concern not only the player park but also the players executive cadres.

Juventus, on the trail of a new ds

As reported by CalcioMercato.com, Juventus would have moved in the last few hours to hire a new sporting director.

The goal of the Turin club would in fact be to fill the void left by the departure of Paratici in London (Tottenham side), a void which, it seemed clear almost immediately, Federico Cherubini is trying to cover only on a temporary basis.

The profile identified by Juventus

In order not to make more mistakes on the market and return to make the big voice in terms of revenues and collections, Juventus would have found in the identikit of Cristiano Giuntoli the perfect man for the role of the new Juventus ds.

As proof of this, there are the contacts that Juventus would have made with the current sporting director of Naples, ever closer to landing under the Mole.

Giuntoli’s position

In fact, according to the well-informed, marriage would be close to being celebrated. Giuntoli, despite the expiration of his contract is set at 2024, attracted by the Juventus proposal, he should almost certainly leave Naples and open a new parenthesis in his career in Turin.

Landing in Piedmont for the native of Florence would represent a further leap forward after the four promotions in 5 seasons won with Carpi and the great work done in Naples, the club where, this year, his work has allowed a Spalletti to have a highly talented and competitive squad.

The hope, for the Juventus fans, is that the Juventus fans will be able to present the same characteristics in the future with his intervention.

OMNISPORT